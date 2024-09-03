New Kelly Sildaru documentary set for Estonian premiere in October

The new documentary movie "Kelly: Someone Else's Dream," which is set to be screened in Estonian cinemas from this October, tells the story of Kelly Sildaru's sporting achievements, while also showing the hidden side of her success. The first trailer for the movie, which has been almost a decade in the making, was also released on Tuesday.

The movie tells the story of Estonian extreme athlete Kelly Sildaru, who seemed to burst onto the scene from virtually nowhere: Estonia, where there are no mountains and no role models for her to follow. Overnight, Kelly coached by her father Tõnis Sildaru, becomes the darling of a small nation hoping to win a medal at the Winter Olympics,

Both Kelly and Tõnis became heroes almost overnight – the prodigy and the self-made coach.

Kelly becomes an incredible success on the ski track until, after a near-endless string of triumphs, an injury shatters her dream and she is forced to miss the 2018 Winter Olympics, which should have been the first in a record-breaking career.

A devastating secret along with the hidden side of Kelly's journey to the top, also comes to light during the movie.

"Kelly: Someone Else's Dream" is currently scheduled to hit Estonian cinemas on October 25. "I'm really looking forward to the premiere in Estonia and for audiences here to see it, because I'm very happy with the result," said Kelly Sildaru.

"As it's a personal and sensitive subject, I was a bit scared at first about how the audiences would react. But the premiere in Toronto was very warmly received, so I'm going to face my home crowd with a calm heart. It means a lot to me that our work has already been so well received around the world."

The world premiere of "Kelly: Someone Else's Dream" was in Toronto, Canada this May during the acclaimed international Hot Docs Festival. The movie was selected as one of the top ten documentaries at the festival by the Hot Docs audience.

International film critics have described it as a powerful yet emotionally painful film, full of courage and hope for young sports fans.

Co-director and producer Helen Lõhmus hopes that audiences in Estonia include sports fans young and old, children and their parents, as well as coaches, referees and heads of sporting institutions.

"The movie certainly did not leave the audience cold at the world premiere in Toronto, it spoke to them in a poignant way and provoked lively discussion," said Lõhmus. "I look forward to the colorful conversations and discussions in the cinemas here in Estonia after the screening. I believe that every Estonian will find something to appreciate as well as some new thoughts in this story," Lõhmus added.

