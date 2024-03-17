X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

News
Kelly Sildaru.
Kelly Sildaru. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru returned to the fray and became Estonian champion in Big Air at Otepää after more than a year's break from competing.

Each competitor had a total of three attempts on Saturday, and the winner was determined by the results of their two best tricks. Sildaru scored 82.33 points in the first round, 67.33 points for her second descent, and 81 points for the third.

With a combined score of 163.3 points from two rounds, Sildaru surpassed Latvian Nikola Upite by more than 50 points, with Marta Raituma finishing third on 68 points.

In men's freestyle skiing, Harri Tammemägi triumphed with 162 points, followed by Renars Perovs, who was nine points behind. They were followed by Toms Baltmuguris (149.67) and Mihkel Ustav (146 points).

In the snowboarding category, the first place went to Arturs Cukunde (164.3), with the best Estonian, Matis Maltsar, coming in second with 149.6 points. Lissel Raun was crowned Estonian champion among women with a total of 139.3 points.

Sildaru injured her right knee in January of last year, undergoing surgery for her ACL and meniscus in February. "I've been away from competitions for over a year due to recovering from my injury. On one hand, it has been a good peaceful time, but on the other, I have missed competing. I am glad to have my first competition back in my home country and am excited to see how it goes," Sildaru said in the middle of the week before the competition.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Anders Nõmm, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:24

Two people die in a fire in Võru as 2024 fire deaths climb to 20

15:15

Traffic instructor: People struggling to apply what they've learned in driving school

13:55

Kristiina Saks: What do Estonians' media habits tell us about integration?

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

12:16

Estonia mulling hiking aviation fees

12:05

Gallery: Center Party holds meeting to protest against car tax

11:22

Marko Mägi: We cannot afford to be ecologically shortsighted

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

10:31

Gallery: Simen Johan's 'Until the Kingdom Comes' opens at Fotografiska

10:13

Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

16.03

Estonia supports the creation of a database for workers from non-EU countries

14.03

Estonian convert to Islam on the meaning of Ramadan

16.03

Kalle Laanet resigns as justice minister Updated

10:48

Gallery: Voters, protesters and police gather at Russian Embassy in Tallinn

12:40

Kallas to BBC: Putin afraid of war with NATO

16.03

Health minister: A progressive income tax will develop in Estonia

15.03

Minister: Fibenol choosing Latvia, not good news for Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: