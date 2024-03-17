Kelly Sildaru wins Estonian championship after more than a year out of the game

Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru returned to the fray and became Estonian champion in Big Air at Otepää after more than a year's break from competing.

Each competitor had a total of three attempts on Saturday, and the winner was determined by the results of their two best tricks. Sildaru scored 82.33 points in the first round, 67.33 points for her second descent, and 81 points for the third.

With a combined score of 163.3 points from two rounds, Sildaru surpassed Latvian Nikola Upite by more than 50 points, with Marta Raituma finishing third on 68 points.

In men's freestyle skiing, Harri Tammemägi triumphed with 162 points, followed by Renars Perovs, who was nine points behind. They were followed by Toms Baltmuguris (149.67) and Mihkel Ustav (146 points).

In the snowboarding category, the first place went to Arturs Cukunde (164.3), with the best Estonian, Matis Maltsar, coming in second with 149.6 points. Lissel Raun was crowned Estonian champion among women with a total of 139.3 points.

Sildaru injured her right knee in January of last year, undergoing surgery for her ACL and meniscus in February. "I've been away from competitions for over a year due to recovering from my injury. On one hand, it has been a good peaceful time, but on the other, I have missed competing. I am glad to have my first competition back in my home country and am excited to see how it goes," Sildaru said in the middle of the week before the competition.

