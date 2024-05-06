New Kelly Sildaru documentary premieres at Hot Docs festival in Toronto

This weekend, a new documentary movie about Estonian freestyle skier Kelly Sildaru premiered at the Hot Docs Canada International Documentary Festival in Toronto. "Kelly – Someone Else's Dream" highlights the challenges faced by a young athlete on her journey to the highest level of international sport.

"It was great that so many people came to see this movie, including Estonians living in Canada," Kelly Sildaru said after the premiere in Toronto.

"As it's a personal and sensitive subject, I was initially a bit scared about how the audience would react. But it was very warmly received in the cinema – that means a lot to me. I'm really looking forward to the premiere in Estonia and for the audience here to see it, because I'm really happy with the film," Sildaru added.

"I am delighted that the film did not leave the audience cold, but spoke to them in a poignant way and provoked lively discussion, both during the Q&A session in the auditorium and after the movie ended," said co-director and producer Helen Lõhmus.

"People came to us to share their thoughts, feelings and even memories of their own lives. It seems that we were able to touch a nerve with our film, which is also starting an important conversation about the downsides of youth sport," Lõhmus added.

According to screenwriter and co-director Leana Jalukse, the audience in Toronto reacted to the movie with strong emotions, and the responses they received after the screening were warm and heartfelt.

"It was particularly lovely to see so many members of the Estonian diaspora (väliseestlasted) here, who are passionate skiers and have been following Kelly since the start of her career. It was also encouraging to see the interest in the film's further distribution, both from the audience and film industry professionals, including representatives from other festivals. And, of course, there was a lot of interest in Kelly's future ambitions," Jalukse said.

The documentary movie "Kelly – Someone Else's Dream" tells the story of a young athlete who, at the age of 13, wins a gold medal in the X Games gold medal in slopestyle, the most dangerous discipline in cross-country skiing. Kelly is hugely successful on the slopes until, after a near-endless string of triumphs, an injury shatters her dream and Kelly misses the Olympics, which were supposed to be the first of many in a record-breaking career.

During the movie, a devastating secret comes to light, along with the hidden side of Kelly's journey toward success.

Hot Docs Canadian International Festival is the largest documentary festival in North America. This year, the festival ran from April 25 to May 5.

--

