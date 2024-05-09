Madis Mihkels in Giro d'Italia top ten again

Madis Mihkels.
Source: Intermarché-Wanty/cyclingmedia_agency/X
Estonian cyclist Madis Mihkels finished in the top 10 for the second stage in a row at the prestigious Giro d'Italia Wednesday.

Mihkels, 20, who races for the Intermarche – Wanty, sprinted to tenth place at the end of the 178-kilometer fifth stage, which runs from from Genoa to Lucca.

Speaking to the Estonian Cycling Federation (Eesti Jalgrattaliit) post-race, Mihkels said: "Today was expected to be harder than yesterday."

"It started with climbs and then there was a 15-kilometer ascent where the pace was really pushed, leaving some sprinters behind," he went on.

"However, the pace was completely reset afterwards, and everyone caught up. About 20 kilometers before the end, there was another three-kilometer climb which we rode quickly, but I never faced any issues. It's a bit disappointing that the breakaway stayed away because a sixth place would have been fantastic," Mihkels added.

Mihkels had finished ninth place at the previous day's stage, and has has now risen to 98th in the overall standings.

The peloton, which included the Estonian, finished 11 seconds behind the stage winners.

French competitor Benjamin Thomas (Cofidis) finished first.

Thursday's stage is to cover 180 kilometers, from Viareggio to Rapolano Terme, with the first half of the route being flat and the latter more mountainous, with two category four climbs.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Maarja Värv

