Mark Lajal confident ahead of Estonia's Davis Cup tie with Venezuela in Tallinn

The Estonian men's national tennis team are set to face Venezuela in Tallinn this weekend in a World Group II Davis Cup playoff. With both teams making changes ahead of the tie, Estonia's Mark Lajal remains confident of victory in front of a home crowd.

Estonia's top-ranked men's player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 2024) goes into the Venezuela tie, off the back of a busy schedule, having played seven matches over the past two weeks in Portugal. "I'm feeling really good, I've had a few days to rest and relax in Estonia. I feel rested from those matches and am now ready for the ones coming up," Lajal told ERR on Thursday.

There has been one last-minute change to the Estonian line-up, with Kristjan Tamme being replaced by Markus Mölder. "The preparation has been going very well, we always get on very well with everyone and I feel we are clicking. It's fun every time we're together. Unfortunately Kristjan Tamm fell ill, so that's a setback, but Markus came in and we're still confident," said Lajal.

Venezuela's line-up has also changed. Captain Gonzalo Oliveira (ATP No. 244), had been in line to play, but did not travel to Estonia with the Venezuelan team.

The Davis Cup World Group II Davis Cup playoff between Estonia and Venezuela begins on Friday at the Tondi Tennis Center with a match between Oliver Ojakääru (ATP No. 942) and Ignacio Parisca (ATP No.818). Mark Lajal then faces Ricardo Rodriguez (ATP No. 1,114) in the second singles match-up.

On Saturday, Lajal will partner Johannes Seeman (ATP doubles No. 455) in the doubles against Juan Jose Bianchi (ATP doubles No. 712) and Brandon Perez (ATP doubles No. 503).

"I'm surprised their number one (Gonzalo Oliveira – ed.) was not in the draw. I don't know anything about my opponent yet, so I'll have to find out how he plays. We were all expecting the number one to be here, we knew how he would play, but to not have him here is a big surprise," said Lajal. "I don't know the other players that well, I've seen one player. I don't know what to expect."

"I wouldn't say I'm feeling the stress or the pressure, but you always have to be ready in Davis Cup. Playing for your country is a bit different – you have to be prepared for the pressure. When I played the first few times I couldn't cope with it, but as time goes on, I'm more able to handle it. I feel confident, and I'm ready to represent Estonia," said Lajal.

The action gets underway at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 31 and resumes on Saturday, February 1 from midday. Tickets are available online via Piletitasku.

---

