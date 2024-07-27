Nelli Differt through to olympic women's épée round of 16

Nelli Differt in Paris.
Nelli Differt in Paris. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
Estonian fencer Nelli Differt has booked her place in the women's individual épée round of 16 on day one of the Paris Olympic Games after a closely fought opening round which went to extra time.

While Estonia famously won gold in the team event at the Tokyo games held in 2021, along with bronze in the individual category, Differt – who was not a part of that team and is making her olympic debut – is the sole Estonian fencer competing in Paris.

Shaking off an issue with scrutineering and the wrong type of rivets on the facemask, Differt faced Kang Young Mi (South Korea) in the opening round Saturday, winning 14-13 in extra time.

After the bout Differt told ERR: "Things ended up exciting again."

"The match was closely contested, and my opponent was very strong. I managed to apply my pressure from the start however, and fenced with emotion. That last touch - I felt it was the right moment to go for it, and luckily things worked out in my favor. There were some touches from her that I wasn't prepared for, but it was well-known that she is able to adapt," the fencer went on.

Differt was 5:3 up after the first third, after which Kang started fencing more aggressively, quickly leveling the score.

The Estonian began the final period with an 8-7 lead, made the first touch, and went ahead 11-9 with a minute left to go.

A minute is a long time in fencing, however, and Kang equalized 18 seconds before the end, taking things into time added.

However just eight seconds into sudden death extra time, Differt pulled off the decisive touch.

Differt, 34, next faces 20-year-old Polish fencer Alicja Klasik in the round of 16.

Klasik beat experienced fencer and world number five Giulia Rizzi (Italy) 12-11, also in extra time, in her opening clash.

"I recently fenced against this young Polish fencer in a training camp, so we have some experience against each other. Now, I will formulate a plan. Every match brings a new challenge," Differt remarked looking ahead.

She will not have to wait long; the round of 16 bout is set to start at 3.10 p.m.

Differt's coach is Helen Nelis-Naukas, while Kaido Kaaberma, coach of the medals-winning team in Tokyo, is accompanying Differt as team lead.

--

