Estonian authority stops illegal sheep slaughter in Lääne-Viru County

Sheep. Photo is illustrative.
Sheep. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
Following a tip, the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) uncovered and halted the illegal religious slaughter of sheep at a property in Aseriaru, Viru-Nigula Municipality last week.

The PTA responded to the tip it received by dispatching four PTA officers to the alleged site.

At the property, the officers found a sheep barn containing 24 skinned lamb carcasses and two unskinned sheep carcasses, as well as offal and animal byproducts, with another 14 unmarked sheep held in a pen.

"We acted quickly because the reported site is not an authorized slaughterhouse, meaning animals cannot be slaughtered there," said Olev Kalda, director of the PTA's Animal Health and Welfare Department.

The PTA noted that as the incident needed to be brought under control as swiftly as possible, members of the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) rapid response team were involved in the response as well.

"The slaughtering was carried out in extremely unsanitary conditions," Kalda described. "We ordered the owner of the sheep to stop what they were doing, and they complied."

Also present at the scene, in addition to the property owner, were three other individuals. The owner confirmed that the sheep were slaughtered and processed with the intention of selling their meat to Muslim buyers.

In Estonia, the religious slaughter of livestock is only permitted for members of religious associations, and only after applying for and receiving PTA approval to perform religious slaughter.

This approval is on condition that the slaughter takes place in an authorized business that meets various hygiene and animal welfare requirements stipulated by law.

The meat and offal from the 26 sheep already slaughtered were deemed unfit for human consumption, and AS Vireen, a provider of animal remains disposal services, removed it for disposal.

The PTA will continue to investigate the case.

--

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

