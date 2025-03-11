Estonia creates new rapid response unit for help to reach animals sooner

The Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) is establishing a unit that will respond to reports concerning animal welfare across Estonia. The unit will have vans equipped with animal cages at its disposal. To ensure the safety of officials, a contract will be signed with a security company.

The PTA aims to improve the efficiency of its operations, and the agency's newly appointed director, Raimo Heinam, who took office in January, sees strengthening the field of animal welfare as his first major initiative to ensure a more effective response to reports.

Heinam told ERR that given Estonia's small size, it is not difficult to reach any village within a reasonable time. Therefore, the main strengths of the new unit will be its compact size, a singular focus on its objective and a short chain of command.

"The unit will operate independently in its organizational structure, and most importantly, officials will receive the necessary training, equipment and support to carry out their duties in this specific field," Heinam said.

So far, the effectiveness of officials working on animal welfare has varied. According to Heinam, this is due to the fragmentation of responsibilities within the field, as well as inconsistencies in knowledge, skills, decision-making confidence and ability to take action.

"At the same time, handling reports related to animal welfare — especially those concerning pets — requires a strong understanding of administrative procedures, the Code of Misdemeanor Procedure and the Law Enforcement Act, as well as the ability to apply them. Additionally, knowledge of self-defense and the ability to protect oneself in often highly confrontational situations, both physically and emotionally, are essential," he explained.

According to the PTA director, pet welfare oversight differs from other supervisory functions carried out by most of the agency's officials and is inherently more complex. Therefore, in addition to proper training, it is crucial that officials have the right equipment and support.

The agency plans to equip the new unit with vans fitted with animal cages to allow for the swift resolution of difficult cases on-site.

"In terms of support, I see that our officials need additional security when responding to reports, such as the involvement of security personnel. As an agency, we cannot put our employees in danger — we must fully support them," Heinam added.

To ensure the safety of team members, a procurement process will be conducted to sign a contract with a security company that will provide protection for officials during case inspections.

Change to happen through in-house reorganization

According to Heinam, the PTA has previously been criticized for justifying its inaction by citing a lack of funding. However, he believes the agency is large enough to implement changes through internal restructuring rather than requesting additional funds. As a result, the new unit will not create additional job positions but will instead reorganize existing roles within the agency.

"As a leader, my responsibility is to create the right conditions for action, not to personally handle every single case," Heinam said.

Initially, the establishment of the operational unit will be overseen by a senior specialist from the animal health and welfare department. However, in the near future, open competitions will be announced to recruit a lead specialist to head the unit and officials responsible for conducting inspections. Heinam emphasized that having the right attitude is the most important qualification for these roles.

"The goal is to appoint the most suitable officials who can efficiently handle cases. Our current employees will also have the opportunity to apply. Once the team members are selected, they will undergo training and be equipped with the necessary tools for their work," Heinam explained.

The PTA receives approximately 1,000 animal welfare reports per year. While this is a significant number, Heinam noted that it is not so large as to require an excessively big unit. Under the current plan, the unit will consist of a lead specialist, who will serve as both team and operations manager, an investigator responsible for analyzing reports and six control officers.

These officers will be divided into two teams, covering northern and southern Estonia, and will operate across the PTA's existing regional divisions. Their primary responsibility will be handling animal welfare reports and ensuring rapid response to cases.

"This means the unit will analyze reports, conduct preliminary investigations, verify information as needed, plan on-site inspections and carry them out based on the urgency of the situation. The unit will be responsible for determining and executing procedural measures, including substitute performance in particularly severe cases and, if necessary, the confiscation of animals," Heinam stated.

Additionally, in collaboration with the agency's legal department, the unit will be responsible for deciding on additional measures in serious cases. These may include filing court applications to revoke animal ownership rights or submitting criminal reports to the police.

The unit will also coordinate cooperation efforts with local governments, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), animal protection organizations, shelters and other key partners.

According to the current plan, the unit is expected to begin operations in May or June of this year.

Animal welfare advocates have previously expressed dissatisfaction with the PTA's work. Last autumn, both the Estonian Society for the Protection of Animals and the Estonian Animal Protection Association stated that cooperation with then-PTA director Urmas Kirtsi had been difficult. They pointed out that officials often failed to arrive at locations where animals needed help, and even when they did, they did not always remove the animals or initiate misdemeanor proceedings.

In September, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced Kirtsi's dismissal, citing, among other reasons, the need to improve the handling of animal welfare cases.

The Agriculture and Food Board was established at the beginning of 2021 following the merger of the Veterinary and Food Board and the Agricultural Board. The PTA oversees food and feed safety, animal health and welfare, livestock breeding, land improvement and land use, plant protection and plant health, plant reproductive material, fertilizers, organic farming, professional fishing and market regulation.

