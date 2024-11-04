Former agriculture and food board director challenges dismissal in court

Last Friday, Tallinn Administrative Court heard an appeal against Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman's (SDE) decision to dismiss Urmas Kirtsi from his role as director general of the agriculture and food board (PTA) before the official end of his term, said Allar Jõks, the lawyer who is representing Kirtsi.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman dismissed Urmas Kirtsi from the role of director general of the agriculture and food board at the end of September. At the time, Hartman said she expected the director general to do a better job in monitoring food safety and ensuring animal welfare.

According to Jõks, the dismissal and the reasons provided for issuing it did not specify what knowledge and skills Kirtsi supposedly lacks.

"He has not been previously criticized in that way. Nor has he been the subject of any disciplinary proceedings. The deficiencies alleged in the order are listed in very general terms and are not based on facts. For example, Mr. Kirtsi is criticized for not fulfilling the PTA supervisory role in accordance with society's expectations. It is not clear from the letter who has formulated the expectations of society and in what respect the PTA's activities do not meet them," Jõks said.

According to Jõks, what makes Kirtsi's dismissal paradoxical is the fact that he was selected for the post in 2020 after an open call for applications from top civil servants.

"The minister's allegations are inconsistent with the ministry's past actions, guidelines and messages. In particular, the ministry has praised Urmas Kirtsi's performance as head of the PTA before his dismissal and the minister has also praised him publicly after his dismissal," Jõks said.

"All in all, it seems that for an unknown reason, the minister did not want to cooperate with the director general. In a case like this, a solution should have been found via an agreement between the parties, rather than through legal means," Jõks added.

Tallinn Administrative Court has given the minister of regional affairs and agriculture until December 30 to respond to the complaint.

Kirtsi was director general of the agriculture and food board from the time of its creation on January 1, 2021. His final day in office was October 9, 2024.

