Estonia's farms taking steps to prevent foot-and-mouth arrival

Frisian cows in a barn.
Frisian cows in a barn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
No cases of foot-and-mouth disease have been identified in Estonia, but the risk of it spreading from the Central European outbreak remains high, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral illness that primarily affects cloven-hoofed livestock such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. The virus poses no threat to humans, but outbreaks require infected animals to be slaughtered.

Recently, cases were detected on farms in Hungary and Slovakia, leading to the culling of thousands of livestock.

Hungary and Slovakia are both EU and Schengen area states, and as landlocked nations, border several other countries.

Tanel-Taavi Bulitko, chair of Estonia's pedigree breeders' cooperative, said: "The key thing now is to monitor what happens in the next few weeks, in those two countries. Austria is close to the disease hotspots in Slovakia and Hungary — and they have even deployed the military on the roads, to monitor traffic and inspect vehicles that could pose real risks."

Olev Kalda, head of the Agriculture and Food Board's (PTA) livestock health department, stressed that foot-and-mouth spreads from animal to animal, but can also spread through contaminated animal products and materials.

He said: "Contaminated materials — be it clothing, transport vehicles, or livestock-handling tools — can spread the disease. And worst of all, it can even spread on the wind," Kalda noted.

In Estonia, efforts are being made to avoid direct visits from buyers purchasing animals for export. This means cows must spend about a month at a livestock quarantine center before transport.

One farm "Aktuaalne kaamera" visited held cattle due to be exported to Malta and Azerbaijan.

The virus outbreak also has economic consequences, contributing to soaring beef prices, which are likely to rise further.

To prevent the spread, livestock keepers must take preventive measures.

Kalda added: "If we look at the restrictions in regions where the disease has been found — Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, and now partly Austria — certain conditions are set under which animals or animal products can be evacuated from those areas. And there's a long period when movement is prohibited or only allowed one-way or for a specific purpose."

Bulitko said: "Right now, the most important thing for every livestock keeper is to protect their property, animals, and business. Limit people's movement, use disinfection barriers, allow fewer people on the farm. If people are coming from abroad, keep them away for 48 hours."

In the 2001 UK outbreak, over 6 million cows and sheep were slaughtered, devastating rural communities, economies, and even delaying local elections by several weeks.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Estonia's farms taking steps to prevent foot-and-mouth arrival

