Minister: Estonia prepared in case foot-and-mouth disease arrives

Estonia has all in place which is needed in case foot-and-mouth disease arrives in Estonia, Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200) said.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the volunteer Defense League would be on hand to contain the spread if cases of foot-and-mouth – which has seen an outbreak in central Europe – are found on Estonian farms.

Speaking to "Terevisioon," the minister said: "The most important thing is prevention. If it reaches us, we must be ready to react quickly, and all the plans for how to handle it are in place."

Using the regular army, as has been done in Austria in the current outbreak, has not been considered in Estonia. "Instead, there are agreements with the PPA and with Defense League volunteers. It is true that roads would need to be closed, as it spreads via human activity. And to do that, extra human resources are necessary," Terras stated.

"All the relevant institutions that have to assist in such a situation have been informed, they are ready, they have coordination points established, and agreements are in place," he added.

Even containing and minimizing foot-and-mouth would have economic fallout, Terras noted.

"If it does reach us, we will be able to deal with it, but our economic activity will be restricted. Since agricultural product exports make up 11 percent of our total exports, it will also impact our economy," Terras said.

Estonia also has experience with the spread of African swine fever, he noted.

The minister emphasized that it is extremely important for livestock farmers to comply with disinfection requirements.

"Right now it is critical that we monitor the situation. We are also learning from the Slovak experience; they are facing quite a widespread outbreak. Austria is in the affected zone as well, so they must also prepare. Our top veterinarians are in daily contact on this matter," Terras added.

In recent days, cases have been confirmed at several farms in Hungary and Slovakia, leading to the culling of thousands of animals. No cases have yet been detected in Estonia, but the risk of the disease spreading is high.

Foot-and-mouth requires livestock being culled when cases are detected, and outbreaks cause other disruptions too. A 2001 outbreak in the U.K. led to local elections in that country being postponed by a month.

