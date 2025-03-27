Changes made to several Riigikogu standing committees this week

The return of two former ministers to the Riigikogu and the appointment of four former MPs as ministers this week prompted changes not only to the lineup of the Riigikogu, but also to several of its standing committees.

This week, four former MPs were appointed as ministers in the Estonian government: Karmen Joller (Reform), Andres Sutt (Reform), Igor Taro (Eesti 200), and Hendrik Terras (Eesti 200).

Meanwhile, two former government ministers, Yoko Alender (Reform) and Signe Riisalo (Reform), returned to take up their seats in the Riigikogu.

As a result of changes in alternate members, Reform MP Mati Raidma shifted from serving as an alternate for Riisalo to an alternate for Sutt, while three new MPs joined the current Riigikogu: Toomas Järveoja (Reform), Diana Ingerainen (Eesti 200) and Stig Rästa (Eesti 200).

On Wednesday, the Board of the Riigikogu confirmed changes in the composition of several standing committees.

Joining the Environment Committee this week were Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200), who left the Economic Affairs Committee, and Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), who left the Finance Committee.

Joining the Constitutional Committee were Peeter Tali (Eesti 200), who left the National Defense Committee, and Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200), who left the Legal Affairs Committee.

Diana Ingerainen (Eesti 200), one of the three new MPs, became a member of the Finance Committee, while fellow new MP Stig Rästa joined the Legal Affairs Committee.

Two committees elect new chairs, deputy chairs

On Thursday, both the Environment Committee and the Constitutional Committee held extraordinary elections for their chair and deputy chair positions after their former chairs were appointed as ministers.

The Environment Committee elected former climate minister Yoko Alender (Reform) as its new chair and reelected Andres Metsoja (Isamaa) as deputy chair.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Committee elected Ando Kiviberg (Eesti 200) as its new chair and reelected Ants Frosch (unaffiliated) as deputy chair.

The Environment Committee consists of five coalition MPs and four opposition MPs. In addition to Alender and Metsoja, members of the Environment Committee include Rain Epler (EKRE), Züleyxa Izmailova (SDE), Jüri Jaanson (Reform), Mait Klaassen (Reform), Hanah Lahe (Reform), Tiit Maran (SDE) and Tarmo Tamm (Eesti 200).

The Constitutional Committee is made up of six coalition MPs, four opposition MPs and two unaffiliated MPs, who may lean toward supporting the opposition. In addition to Kiviberg and Frosch, members of the Constitutional Committee include Katrin Kuusemäe (Reform), Kalle Laanet (Reform), Lauri Laats (Center), Lauri Läänemets (SDE), Evelin Poolamets (EKRE), Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), Pipi-Liis Siemann (Reform), Timo Suslov (Reform), Peeter Tali (Eesti 200) and Jaak Valge (unaffiliated).

Prior to their appointments, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro had been serving as chair of the Environment Committee, while Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Terras had been serving as chair of the Constitutional Committee.

Under the Riigikogu Rules of Procedure and Internal Rules Act, committee chairs and deputy chairs are elected simultaneously.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!