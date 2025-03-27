Hussar, Kivimägi, Aller reelected to Riigikogu board

This Thursday, MPs reelected Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) president, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) first vice-president and Arvo Aller (EKRE) second vice-president of the Riigikogu.

Hussar was reelected president of the Riigikogu with 51 votes. The opposition candidate who ran against Hussar, Isamaa's Helir-Valdor Seeder, earned 42 votes.

99 of the Riigikogu's 101 MPs took part in the vote. Of the ballots cast, six were invalid.

Following Hussar's reelection, the Riigikogu also voted for two new vice-presidents.

The coalition candidate for the position of first vice-president of the Riigikogu was the incumbent Toomas Kivimägi from the Reform Party.

Running for the position of second vice-president were incumbent Arvo Aller from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Tanel Kiik from the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Both EKRE and the SDE are opposition parties under the new ruling coalition.

97 MPs took part in the secret ballot, in which Kivimägi earned 52, Aller 25 and Kiik 19 votes.

Board elections held each spring

The Board of the Riigikogu consists of a president and two vice-presidents, and is responsible for coordinating the work of the Riigikogu. Each spring, MPs elect a new board from among their own ranks for a one-year term.

The president of the Riigikogu is the second most important official in the country following the president of Estonia, and if necessary can temporarily fulfill the duties of Estonia's head of state.

