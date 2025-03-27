X!

Hussar, Kivimägi, Aller reelected to Riigikogu board

News
Arvo Aller (EKRE) and Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) congratulating one another on their reelection as Riigikogu vice-presidents on Thursday. March 27, 2025.
Arvo Aller (EKRE) and Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) congratulating one another on their reelection as Riigikogu vice-presidents on Thursday. March 27, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This Thursday, MPs reelected Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) president, Toomas Kivimägi (Reform) first vice-president and Arvo Aller (EKRE) second vice-president of the Riigikogu.

Hussar was reelected president of the Riigikogu with 51 votes. The opposition candidate who ran against Hussar, Isamaa's Helir-Valdor Seeder, earned 42 votes.

99 of the Riigikogu's 101 MPs took part in the vote. Of the ballots cast, six were invalid.

Following Hussar's reelection, the Riigikogu also voted for two new vice-presidents.

The coalition candidate for the position of first vice-president of the Riigikogu was the incumbent Toomas Kivimägi from the Reform Party.

Riigikogu board elections on Thursday. March 27, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Running for the position of second vice-president were incumbent Arvo Aller from the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Tanel Kiik from the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Both EKRE and the SDE are opposition parties under the new ruling coalition.

97 MPs took part in the secret ballot, in which Kivimägi earned 52, Aller 25 and Kiik 19 votes.

Board elections held each spring

The Board of the Riigikogu consists of a president and two vice-presidents, and is responsible for coordinating the work of the Riigikogu. Each spring, MPs elect a new board from among their own ranks for a one-year term.

The president of the Riigikogu is the second most important official in the country following the president of Estonia, and if necessary can temporarily fulfill the duties of Estonia's head of state.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Aili Vahtla

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

Experts: Results of US-Russia talks remain unclear

15:10

Ministry deems problematic employees database unfeasible

14:31

Madis Mihkels puts in one of best rides of career to finish third in Belgium

13:57

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas still in prime minister mode, some critics say

13:51

Bank of Estonia to pay €18.5 million of last year's profit to the state

13:12

Hussar, Kivimägi, Aller reelected to Riigikogu board

13:08

Full text of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's interview with EBU members, including ERR

12:34

Gallery: President Alar Karis attends new Estonian embassy in Riga opening

11:50

Eesti Energia launches voluntary takeover bid of Enefit Green

11:23

Doctors, pharmacists wary of risks in making weight loss drug available OTC

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

25.03

Rubio 'reinforced' US commitment to Baltic security at foreign ministers' meeting

26.03

Fate of Estonia's biggest infrastructure tender in the hands of dispute committee

10:21

Copays for specialist doctor appointments rising from €5 to €20 from April 1

10:53

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

26.03

Latvian company's electric mopeds hit Tallinn streets

26.03

Regional minister: People have the right to live where they want

26.03

Gallery: Estonia's largest battery storage facility opened at Auvere

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo