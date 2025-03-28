Gallery: First Reform-Eesti 200 coalition cabinet meeting takes place

The inaugural cabinet meeting for the newly sworn-in Reform-Eesti 200 coalition took place Friday.

Cabinet meetings are usually held on Thursdays at the Stenbock House and are followed by a press conference, but the new administration, which includes four first-time ministers, had only been sworn in on Tuesday.

The ejection of the Social Democrats from office earlier this month triggered new coalition negotiations and an ensuing agreement, which is in shortened form, with a fuller version to follow in May.

