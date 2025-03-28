X!

Michal in Paris: Russia should have no say in Ukraine's defense

News
Kristen Michal at the
Kristen Michal at the "coalition of the willing" summit on March 27, 2025. Source: Stenbocki maja
News

Prime Minister Kristen Micha (Reform) said Europe showed its strength and support for Ukraine at a meeting of EU and NATO leaders in Paris on Thursday.

The so-called "coalition of the willing" summit was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in Ukraine and securing a potential ceasefire. It was attended by leaders from 30 countries.

Russia has said it will not accept NATO or EU peacekeepers on Ukrainian territory.

Michal wrote on the social media site X that Europe will do its share and remain determined to build lasting peace.

"My message in Paris: there is only one plan. Ukraine's plan. Russia should have no say in Ukraine's defence and security guarantees," he said. "Ukraine wants peace – and proves it. Russia delays and demands."

He also said Europe "demonstrated its strength" at the meeting and will continue to give Ukraine military, political, and comprehensive support.

Leaders agreed that political and economic pressure on Russia will not be eased as they are "effective."

"The meeting showed that any illusions about Russia being trustworthy have been discarded," Michal said in a statement.

Planning for the "coalition of the willing" continues. The prime minister said Estonia is prepared to contribute proportionally, as this will directly concern the country's own security. Details will be clarified in future discussions.

The UK and France are leading efforts to send a force to Ukraine to deter any future Russian aggression in the event of a ceasefire, the BBC wrote. However, many have already ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, including countries bordering Russia and Belarus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:24

Mild winters leading to increased prevalence of tick-borne disease

13:11

Estonia mulls raising minimum driving age to 17 Updated

12:51

Estonia drawn in tough EuroBasket 2025 finals group

12:19

ERR in Ukraine: Ceasefire talks have little impact on frontline residents

11:53

Helme: We'll likely see new Riigikogu speaker by end of current term

11:52

Gallery: First Reform-Eesti 200 coalition cabinet meeting takes place

11:21

Jaak Aaviksoo: The unavoidable end of the 'national sleigh ride'

10:48

Patchwork of exceptions to kick in as healthcare copays go up next week

10:16

Eesti Energia CEO on Enefit Green buyback: If it's not working, it needs fixing

09:50

Narva politicians fear local elections protest vote will follow constitutional change

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.03

Estonia amends Constitution to strip Russian, Belarusian citizens of right to vote

27.03

UK daily: Fears in Estonia over downsized British troop deployment

27.03

Copays for specialist doctor appointments rising from €5 to €20 from April 1

27.03

Eesti Energia launches voluntary takeover bid of Enefit Green

27.03

Estonian defense industry firm mulling Latvian production unit

27.03

POLITICO: Kaja Kallas still in prime minister mode, some critics say

27.03

Investment banker: Delisting Enefit Green not good for investors

27.03

Zelenskyy: Putin fears instability in Russian society and isolation

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo