Michal in Paris: Russia should have no say in Ukraine's defense

Prime Minister Kristen Micha (Reform) said Europe showed its strength and support for Ukraine at a meeting of EU and NATO leaders in Paris on Thursday.

The so-called "coalition of the willing" summit was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the situation in Ukraine and securing a potential ceasefire. It was attended by leaders from 30 countries.

Russia has said it will not accept NATO or EU peacekeepers on Ukrainian territory.

Michal wrote on the social media site X that Europe will do its share and remain determined to build lasting peace.

"My message in Paris: there is only one plan. Ukraine's plan. Russia should have no say in Ukraine's defence and security guarantees," he said. "Ukraine wants peace – and proves it. Russia delays and demands."

He also said Europe "demonstrated its strength" at the meeting and will continue to give Ukraine military, political, and comprehensive support.

Leaders agreed that political and economic pressure on Russia will not be eased as they are "effective."

"The meeting showed that any illusions about Russia being trustworthy have been discarded," Michal said in a statement.

Planning for the "coalition of the willing" continues. The prime minister said Estonia is prepared to contribute proportionally, as this will directly concern the country's own security. Details will be clarified in future discussions.

The UK and France are leading efforts to send a force to Ukraine to deter any future Russian aggression in the event of a ceasefire, the BBC wrote. However, many have already ruled out sending troops to Ukraine, including countries bordering Russia and Belarus.

