Helme: We'll likely see new Riigikogu speaker by end of current term

Thursday's Riigikogu board elections saw President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) as well as both vice-presidents reelected to their posts. According to Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chair Martin Helme, Hussar's reelection result was weak, and it is likely the Riigikogu will choose a new president by the end of the current parliamentary term.

The opposition Isamaa nominated member Helir-Valdor Seeder to run against incumbent Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) for president of the Riigikogu.

MP and Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said that for Hussar, the nomination of an opposing candidate meant testing the coalition's strength.

"They have been actively trying to draw independent MPs into their sphere of political influence," Reinsalu said. "But the reality showed that this coalition's supporting base is exactly as it has been declared, which is a narrow majority in the parliament — 52 members."

Seeder earned 42 votes, while Hussar earned 51. Hussar and his coalition partners were satisfied with the result.

"This confirmed that all coalition MPs present voted for the coalition candidate, plus one, which is a very good result and shows that the coalition's votes remain stable, and that the coalition has hope of receiving supporting votes from elsewhere," the newly reelected Riigikogu president said.

"Yes, we knew that we had a couple of [MPs] absent," said Reform Party whip Õnne Pillak. "In that sense, a result of 51 is nothing surprising."

In the past, Hussar has been elected with 59 and 64 votes, but on both occasions, the Social Democrats (SDE) were also members of the ruling coalition.

EKRE chair and MP Martin Helme, meanwhile, called Thursday's result weak.

"If we recall the graph showing how many votes he received the first time, how many the second time and where he has since ended up, I'd say it's likely that we'll see a new Riigikogu speaker by the end of this term. This will end up being his last election."

Candidates for first and second vice-presidents on Thursday included incumbent Toomas Kivimägi from the coalition Reform Party and two opposition candidates — fellow incumbent Arvo Aller from EKRE and Tanel Kiik from the SDE. Kivimägi earned 52 votes, Aller 25 votes and Kiik 19 votes. Kiik was not elected.

The Center Party decided to support EKRE in the secret ballot.

"As for Tanel Kiik, it's difficult to vote for him considering the Social Democrats' current constant change of mind even in terms of their ideology," explained Center Party whip Lauri Laats.

SDE chair and MP Lauri Läänemets said that this vote also indicated that the former ruling coalition is finding each other again.

"It can also be said that under the cooperation of the opposition, Isamaa, [Mihhail] Kõlvart's Center Party and EKRE have agreed to try not to give Social Democrats a single deputy chair position in the committees," Läänemets added.

Reinsalu said that the Social Democrats will have to prove themselves in the opposition.

"Well, you reap what you sow," Helme added.

Board elections held each spring

The Board of the Riigikogu consists of a president and two vice-presidents, and is responsible for coordinating the work of the Riigikogu. Each spring, MPs elect a new board from among their own ranks for a one-year term.

The president of the Riigikogu is the second most important official in the country following the president of Estonia, and if necessary can temporarily fulfill the duties of Estonia's head of state.

