Riigikogu board changes composition of standing and special committees

The Riigikogu building in Tallinn.
The Riigikogu building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The Board of the Riigikogu has changed the composition of the standing and special committees. In total, the compositions of eight Riigikogu committees have been changed.

The changes are as follows:

Priit Sibul (Isamaa) leaves the National Defense Committee and moves to the Legal Affairs Committee.

Madis Timpson (Reform) leaves the Social Affairs Committee and moves to the Legal Affairs Committee.

Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Reform) leaves the Foreign Affairs Committee and moves to the Legal Affairs Committee.

Peeter Ernits (ERK) will become a member of the Rural Affairs Committee.

Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200) leaves the State Budget Control Select Committee.

Tanel Tein (Eesti 200), Diana Ingerainen (Eesti 200) and Toomas Järveoja (Reform) will join the State Budget Control Select Committee.

Juku-Kalle Raid (Eesti 200) and Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) become members of the Security Authorities Surveillance Select Committee.

Stig Rästa (Eesti 200) and Mario Kadastik (Reform) to the Anti-Corruption Select Committee.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Michael Cole

