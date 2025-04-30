Former government minister: I have nothing to admit guilt over

Former government minister and current MP Kalle Laanet (Reform) has expressed hope for legal clarity after a request to remove his parliamentary immunity was filed yesterday.



Laanet said he does not see himself as guilty in relation to the request submitted on Tuesday by the Prosecutor General to the Chancellor of Justice, proposing that the Riigikogu strip Laanet of his parliamentary immunity.

Laanet told ERR: "I have nothing to admit guilt over. For 20 years, I've been thoroughly vetted by Estonia's security agencies – the Internal Security Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service. I've obtained the highest security clearances issued in Estonia, including NATO COSMIC. My residences have always been known, and I've declared all rental apartments in Tallinn in public interest declarations. No one has ever suggested a potential violation."

Laanet said he has not carried out any transactions that suggest a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act.

"My understanding was and still is that under the definition of 'related person' in the Anti-Corruption Act, a child from a spouse's previous marriage, with whom I have no biological or legal connection, is not a related person in the law. I signed twice to confirm that, to my knowledge, I haven't made any transactions involving a related person. This remains my position today: Given legal ambiguity, and even the security agencies' interpretation, it's essential to reach the courts if the prosecutor's office believes there's a potential violation or crime."

Laanet conceded that in hindsight, he should have discussed the term "related person" in more detail.

"Perhaps I should have discussed the definition more thoroughly, but when the rental agreement was signed in late 2020, Covid and national confusion were happening, and my previous rental apartment and house were being sold. I needed a place to live quickly. That is why I made those decisions at the time," Laanet said.

"I have not committed a crime, and it's hard for me to agree to something I don't feel guilty about. The state has suffered no harm, and there was no intent to cause harm. Even if it's interpreted that way, I can't agree to it," he added.

He said he sees no reason to close the case via the principle of expediency, as no one has offered that option.

He also cannot say if he would leave politics if convicted.

"We're rushing ahead with those questions; let's take things step by step. As I said earlier, I don't feel guilty of any crime. I've served Estonia honestly for 40 years, working to make it safe and protected. Occasional errors don't mean someone should be canceled."

The Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday that, under the rules for reimbursing housing expenses for government and Riigikogu members, reimbursement cannot be requested if the lease is signed with a person defined as related under the Anti-Corruption Act.

The suspicion is that in 2022 and 2023, Laanet applied for reimbursement of rental housing costs as an MP and then as Minister of Justice, based on a lease agreement signed with a related person.

The Riigikogu office and Ministry of Justice were unaware of this, and over €13,000 in housing rent was allegedly reimbursed without legal basis.

Eesti Ekspress reported on March 16, 2024, that Laanet had rented an apartment owned by his wife's son's company, using ministry funds while serving as Minister of Justice (April 2023-April 2024) and previously as Minister of Defense (January 2021-July 2022). The €13,000 covers both terms.

Laanet resigned from office on March 16, seeking legal clarity, government harmony, and to protect his family from personal attacks.

Riigikogu immunity must be formally stripped before an MP can face criminal charges.

--

