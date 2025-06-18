X!

Former MP charged with fraud by Prosecutor's Office

News
Kalle Laanet (Reform)
Kalle Laanet (Reform) Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The District Prosecutor's Office for Economic and Corruption Crimes has sent a criminal case to court in which it has charged Riigikogu member Kalle Laanet (Reform) with fraud as a public official.

The Prosecutor's Office accuses Laanet of knowingly submitting applications to the Ministry of Justice and the Riigikogu Chancellery in 2022 and 2023, during his time as minister of justice and as a member of the Riigikogu, seeking reimbursement for rental expenses based on a lease agreement concluded with a related party.

"Kalle Laanet affirmed in the reimbursement requests submitted to both the Riigikogu Chancellery and the Ministry of Justice that the rental agreement had not been concluded with a person related to him under the meaning of the Anti-Corruption Act," said district prosecutor Olgerd Petersell, who filed the indictment with Harju County Court.

The rental agreement submitted by Laanet had been signed with a private limited company owned and solely managed by his wife's son. As officials at the Riigikogu Chancellery and the Ministry of Justice were unaware of this and had no way to verify it, more than €13,000 in housing rental costs were reimbursed to Laanet without legal basis, according to the charges.

"According to the indictment, by denying the connection with the apartment owner, Kalle Laanet misled both the Riigikogu Chancellery and ministry officials, as under the Anti-Corruption Act, a wife's son is also considered a related person to the official," the district prosecutor added.

He also noted that, in the opinion of the prosecutor's office, all necessary evidence has been collected during the pretrial investigation and that it provides sufficient grounds to bring charges so that the court can assess the evidence and render a judgment.

The pretrial investigation was conducted by the Central Criminal Police under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office for Economic and Corruption Crimes.

On May 22, the Riigikogu lifted Laanet's parliamentary immunity. At the time, Laanet addressed the Riigikogu and reiterated to ERR on Wednesday that he had never intended to claim anything from the state he was not entitled to and had never concealed from whom he was renting the apartment.

He said all rental agreements had been submitted to the ministries and the Riigikogu Chancellery.

"If you look at what has changed over this time, it's just one thing: the former prosecutor general, who had been rotated to the prosecutor's office, is now back at the district court. But at that time, he committed a violation of paragraph 30, subsection 2 of the Prosecutor's Office Act, and no proceedings have been initiated against him," Laanet said. "I will argue this in court in the interest of legal clarity. In my view, it is extremely important that we have reached this point, because legal clarity is needed in Estonian society."

Laanet added that he remains a member of the Riigikogu until he has been convicted of a crime in all three court instances, though he doubts that will ever happen, as he believes he has committed no crime.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Anett Peel, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

Hiiumaa to usher in summer with debut Viscosa Suvesumin festival

17:31

Gallery: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame arrives in Põlva County

17:03

Estonian designer Lilli Jahilo's dress on show at Swedish royal family baptism

16:32

40 top athletes to represent Estonia at European Team Championships

16:05

Orthodox church shows no interest in solutions offered by Metropolitan Stephanos

15:34

Thousands fewer people designated unable to work in Estonia in recent years

15:29

Former MP charged with fraud by Prosecutor's Office

15:01

Marleen Mülla eighth in Paavo Nurmi games in Finland

14:53

Undersea electricity cable EstLink 2 back online from Friday

14:33

Harri Tiido: Reading China's national security overview

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07:00

Estonia, Finland warn vessels of 'significantly increased' navigation system interference Updated

09:46

Sharp divide between foreign policy views of Estonians and Russians in Estonia

17.06

Tallinn to build temporary bike path through Kopli freight yard

17.06

5 Estonian citizens evacuating Israel on Lithuanian flight from Jordan

16.06

Ukrainian drone operators train Estonia's Defense League in cutting-edge tactics

17.06

Tallinn green lights Krulli Quarter development

16.06

Transitioning to teaching only in Estonian has had unexpected results

12:42

Minister: Estonia to consider airBaltic shares when Latvia makes concrete offer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo