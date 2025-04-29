Prosecutor requests removal of MP's immunity to proceed with fraud case

The Prosecutor General is seeking to strip former minister and Riigikogu member Kalle Laanet's (Reform) immunity to move forward with a criminal fraud case.

Last year, Eesti Ekspress reported that Laanet rented an apartment from a family member during his terms as minister in 2022 and 2023. Over the two periods, €13,000 was paid out to cover his rental costs. Laanet stepped down from office when the news broke.

The Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday that the government cannot reimburse housing expenses for MPs or ministers to people defined as "related persons" in the Anti-Corruption Act.

Prosecutor General Astrid Asi said the necessary evidence has been collected and the next step is to file charges.

This can only be done by removing the immunity Laanet has as a member of the Riigikogu.

"According to the Constitution, a member of the Riigikogu is immune and can only be charged with the majority consent of the Riigikogu upon the Chancellor of Justice's proposal. I have submitted a request to the Chancellor of Justice to propose to the Riigikogu the removal of Kalle Laanet's parliamentary immunity. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Chancellor of Justice must either submit the proposal to the Riigikogu or return the request to the Prosecutor General within one month of receiving it," Asi said

