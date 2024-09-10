Reform Party MP charged over Tallinn apartment rental arrangement

The Central Criminal Police has charged former justice minister and current Riigikogu MP Kalle Laanet (Reform) with fraudulent conduct in relation to state support for renting a Tallinn apartment which was owned by a family member.

Aivar Sepp, head of the Central Criminal Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau, said: "The Central Criminal Police has taken from Kalle Laanet a statement, and he has been charged with fraudulent conduct."

Sepp stressed that filing of charges is a procedural step needed to protect the rights of the individual charged, and should not be taken as or equated to a formal indictment.

The next stage is the case file being forwarded to the prosecutor's office, once the pre-trial investigation by the Central Criminal Police is complete – a stage which is nearly here, Sepp said.

On March 16 this year investigative weekly Eesti Ekspress reported that Laanet had had rental costs on a Tallinn apartment reimbursed by the state.

While this is standard practice for ministers whose place of residence is outside Tallinn, since the apartment was owned by his step-son, this led to claims of a conflict of interest.

The arrangement had been in place both when Laanet was defense minister, in the Reform-Center administration, and justice minister, in the first Reform-SDE-Eesti 200 coalition.

Laanet resigned as minister later on March 16 following publication of the piece.

The state covered more than €12,000 in rental expenses for Laanet during his two terms as a government minister.

