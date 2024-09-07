Interior minister continues to be skeptical on prison rental proposal

news
SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets.
SDE leader and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
news

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has expressed skepticism over plans to rehouse foreign nations' prisoners in Estonian secure institutions, which currently are under-utilized.

The minister said that the plan brings security concerns.

"Criminal gangs from different countries and sectors might get to meet behind the prison walls and to ally with Estonian [inmates], then initiate criminal activities after their release or via their contacts. This could serve to make Estonia a significantly less safe country," Läänemets told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

The minister also expressed skepticism about the proposed scheme's financial benefits.

If the plan does move forward, local prison staff would for instance require additional training.

Prison service manager Rait Kuuse told "Aktuaalne kamera": "In principle, we would need to agree on how many staff we require and what specific skills they need to have. That would likely present a challenge for us, requiring training in certain approaches to work as used in other countries.

"Another challenge would undoubtedly be the language barrier," Kuuse added.

Rait Kuuse. Source: ERR

Under the plan as it stands, no foreign inmate would get day release to range around Tartu, plus once their sentences are served, they would be returned to their country of origin.

Estonia's three prisons, in Tallinn, Tartu and Jõhvi (Viru Prison), could collectively house about a thousand additional inmates it is reported.

Tartu has been singled out as the likely destination for most of the prison space to be rented out under the plan.

"We already house international war criminals in Tartu Prison, and we know how highly trained and skilled the guards need to be to ensure security," Minister of Justice Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) said.

Tartu Prison currently has space for 933 inmates, but one of its 600-capacity buildings has been decommissioned, and it now has an occupancy rate of just 29 percent.

As of 2022, the daily cost of housing an inmate in Estonia is just over €90 per day, less than half the rate in Finland.

Per month, an inmate costs about €3,500, Rait Kuuse said, to which healthcare costs, which are not managed by the Ministry of Justice, education expenses, and various social services both before and after prison, have to be added.

Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk / ERR

The Estonian Minister of Justice is planning reforms to the prison system aimed at ensuring that empty prison facilities don't become a burden on the state.

One proposed solution is to rent out vacant prison cells to states that lack sufficient space for their own inmates, such as the U.K. has recently been reporting.

This would bring in at least €30 million annually to the state budget, Minister Pakosta has said.

The idea is not completely new; similar rental systems are already in use in some other western European countries, including the Netherlands.

Alternatives such as demolition of prison buildings or their sale are less attractive, the minister added when unveiling the plan.

A comprehensive legal analysis on the feasibility of the prison rental scheme is expected from the Chancellor of Justice's office next week.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Veronika Uibo.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

latest news

11:12

ERR in Toretsk: The sky is thick with Russian drones

10:09

Economist on inflation: Estonians don't vote with their feet enough

10:01

Business leaders: Inflation set to continue

09:27

Interior minister continues to be skeptical on prison rental proposal

09:04

Estonia, Finland back lifting arms use restrictions on Ukraine

08:40

Ott Tänak leads Acropolis rally after day one

08:25

Weekend in Estonia to stay warm and dry, nights can be cooler

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

06.09

Egert Jõesaar eighth in Paris Paralympics discus

06.09

Kelly Sildaru through to world cup round final in New Zealand

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.09

Film shoots to disrupt Tallinn traffic in coming weeks

06.09

Russia's GRU stole thousands of confidential documents from Estonia's ministries

05.09

Unemployment in IT sector in Estonia showing gradual growth

06.09

EDF advice: War would reach Estonian soil without €1.6 billion ammunition

04.09

airBaltic to open five new connections from Tallinn next summer

05.09

Russian military intelligence organized cyberattacks against Estonian institutions

06.09

Waiting times stretch into days at the Luhamaa border crossing

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo