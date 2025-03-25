X!

Lahemaa farm sees 46 lambs born in 24 hours

Photo: "Ringvaade"/ERR
At Iisaka Farm in Lahemaa National Park, the sheep suddenly decided to give birth all at once, delivering nearly fifty lambs in a single day. And more are still on the way.

Iisaka Farm is a family-run enterprise that has been passed down from father to son for five generations. In recent years, the focus has been on raising Texel sheep. For the past ten years, the farm has been managed by the young farmer Priidu and his partner, Kädi.

"We knew lambing season would start in mid-March, but instead, it began at the end of February. When we went to the barn, we noticed a cheerful little lamb looking at us from among all the big sheep," said Kädi Kröönkvist.

"The first few days were calm, everything was manageable, but then we had two or three completely crazy days. My husband was basically living in the barn," she added.

"On the most intense day, 46 lambs were born in just one day. It was truly a situation where as soon as you finished tending to one, another was already giving birth behind you," admitted farm owner Priidu Veersalu.

"Nature has arranged it so that when a sheep starts giving birth, the others make space for her and move a little away. The lambing ewe even creates a small buffer zone for herself. It's not like they give birth on top of each other," Veersalu said with a smile.

When they arrived at the barn in the morning, they saw about eight or nine newborn lambs. They started tending to them from one end of the barn, carefully placing the mothers and their lambs into pens. However, in one of the designated lambing areas, five more lambs had been born. "They all looked exactly the same. Blue Texel breed, identical in appearance. By the time we made our way back to them, even more had been born. In total, there were 11 lambs, all looking exactly alike. They had five or six mothers among them, and we had to figure out which lamb belonged to which ewe," Veersalu explained.

By the day "Ringvaade" visited Iisaka Farm, 136 lambs had been born. According to ultrasound scans, a total of around 170 are expected, so there are still more to come.

--

Editor: Neit-Eerik Nestor

Source: Ringvaade

