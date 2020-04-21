Sheep farmers can't get any peace even at night, as lambing season arrives

Spring is lambing time, meaning sheep farmers in Estonia can´t get peace even at night. Generally, ewes manage giving birth on their own, but there are some rare cases when they need assistance, according to a report on ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

There´s a kindergarten, as he calls it, in in Urmas Aava´s sheepfold; the sheep pens holding the newborn lambs are farthest from the door, and to get there, so to speak, they would need to break through other livestock. Lambs that are a few days old keep close to their mothers, but some have already climbed into the manger.

Aava, who is board member of the Estonian Sheep and Goat Breeders Association (Eesti Lamba- ja Kitsekasvatajate Liit), admitted that this period is very intense for all the sheep farmers. Sleepless nights and long days are not a rarity.

This period has lasted for about two weeks so far, and about 70 lambs have been born.

"This year we have had quadruplets, three pairs of triplets and a lot of twins," Aava noted.

When the lambs are born, Aava's grand-daughter, Mianora, spends time with them.

"Sometimes I can use the small feeding bottle, and sometimes I can watch a sheep give birth, sometimes they all giv birth on their own," Mianora said.

