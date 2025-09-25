X!

Narva resident handed 5-year jail term for collaborating with Russia's FSB

Viru County Court.
Viru County Court. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR
An Estonian man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty of collaborating with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and handing over information.

Viru County Court convicted Igor Lobin in a plea agreement, following charges by the Office of the Prosecutor General of engaging in intelligence activities directed against the Republic of Estonia and supporting such activities.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

The court found that Lobin knowingly established a relationship with the FSB and, since 2017, collected and transmitted information to the FSB about Estonia's national defense, internal security, and political situation.

The Prosecutor's Office said Lobin acted for an "extended period" as a tool of Russia's influence operations aimed at division. 

The FSB is interested in information about defense-related sites, the personnel and activities of law enforcement agencies, and the exercises of the Estonian Defense Forces and Defense League, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

It also targets information on the transition to Estonian-language education, the crisis preparedness of vital service providers, and individuals active in society, it added.

State Prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas was quoted as saying: "Collecting information for Russian intelligence services and assisting them is directed against Estonia's security, which is why any cooperation with Russian intelligence services poses a threat to Estonia's constitutional order. Collaboration with Russia against Estonia is punishable, and any crime against the state may result in years of actual imprisonment."

Taavi Narits, deputy director general of the Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO), said the case is similar to others the agency has seen.

"This case bears the familiar hallmark of the FSB and illustrates their usual methods and tactics for obtaining information from Estonia and carrying out operations aimed at sowing division. Cooperation with Russian intelligence services does not remain a secret and will sooner or later receive a decisive response," he said in the statement.

The Prosecutor's Office said Russia's goal is to fracture societal cohesion in Estonia, the EU, and NATO member states. The aim is to undermine constitutional order, national security, and, if necessary, even territorial integrity.  

Any offers of cooperation from Russian intelligence must be reported to the Internal Security Service at kapo@kapo.ee.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

