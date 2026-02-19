Estonia jails Israeli citizen for spying for Russia's FSB

Israeli citizen Anatoly Privalov was sentenced by an Estonian court to six years and six months in prison for spying against Estonia for Russia's FSB.

According to the charges, Privalov, 50, forged ties with the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) and its officers as early as 2016, supporting activities targeting Estonia's national security for nearly a decade until his arrest in October 2025.

Harju District Court reviewed the case file and ruled that the events described in the deal occurred, and that the type and length of the agreed-upon sentence properly reflects the criminal liability of his actions.

Time spent in pretrial detention will count toward Privalov's sentence, starting on the day he was taken into custody, last October 12.

He was also ordered to pay €2,215 in procedural fines.

According to Estonia's business register, Privalov is the beneficiary of Sillamäe-based Ofala OÜ, a road freight company that reported just €7,163 in revenue for 2024.

He was also a member of the Beenuar building association in Sillamäe.

Involved in high-profile escape attempt

Prosecutors said Privalov passed requested information and materials to support intelligence activities to FSB officers via electronic communications and during in-person meetings in Russia, supplying intelligence on Estonian and allied law enforcement and security agencies, as well as on state defense facilities.

He also shared information about individuals who could potentially be recruited for covert cooperation in Russia's interests.

ISS deputy director Taavi Narits. Source: ISS

Authorities said the Narva resident was involved in acts of sabotage and migration-related attacks.

In 2025, he attempted, together with the FSB, to help Andrey Shevlyakov (Andrei Ševljakov) — wanted by the FBI and detained in Estonia at their request — to escape to Russia.

"Andrey Shevlyakov was under electronic surveillance, but that did not prevent Anatoly Privalov from planning his escape in cooperation with the FSB," said Prosecutor General Taavi Pern. "This time it did not succeed, but the case shows that when it comes to security-related crimes, electronic monitoring isn't enough."

Visitors to Russia most vulnerable to recruitment

Russian intelligence services utilize recruited collaborators in hostile activities against Estonia and the West more broadly, officials said.

"We can see based on the attacks and their planning that hostile influence operations are becoming more violent," said Taavi Narits, deputy director general of the Internal Security Service (ISS).

He added that extended stays in Russia and border crossings pose the greatest risk, as Russian intelligence services recruit collaborators at the border and on Russian Federation territory.

"Regardless of nationality or citizenship, those most at risk are people who need to travel to Russia for various reasons," Narits explained.

"Our joint countermeasures are a credible deterrent," he added. "Recruited collaborators see a high risk of getting caught, which significantly hinders the execution of planned malicious acts."

Privalov attended the court hearing via video link from Tallinn Prison.

