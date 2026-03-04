X!

Estonia bars sale of major power grid facility in Narva to Russian citizen

News
Power lines at the Narva Power Plant.
Power lines at the Narva Power Plant. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The state has ordered the reversal of the sale of a power grid control center facility in Narva to a Russian citizen, citing a security risk, Eesti Ekspress reported Wednesday.

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) ordered the reversal of the sale of the Viru Elektrivõrgud control center building to Alexei Rumyantsev, a citizen of the Russian Federation, assessing the deal endangered the security of electricity supply for consumers in the region, Eesti Ekspress reported.

The deal had seen Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) subsidiary Kirde Varad sell to Rumyantsev a building from where an electricity distribution network serving 30,000 customers is managed.

A major connection from the network is the Silmet magnet factory in Sillamäe, as is local border infrastructure.

Apartment buildings in Narva and spas in the nearby resort town of Narva-Jõesuu are also supplied through the same network.

VKG sold the electricity networks to private equity fund BaltCap in mid-2022, but the latter left out the control center building from the purchase, viewing VKG's asking price of a million euros as being too high — Rumyantsev's company M-NAR Kinnisvara bought the building for a relative song at €550,000 just last year.

The Viru Elektrivõrk facility's management, however, conducted background checks on Rumyantsev after the sale, flagging that he was a Russian citizen and taking the matter to court, arguing that the transaction should not have taken place in the first place.

After this case proved inconclusive, Viru Elektrivõrk then appealed to several state authorities, including the TTJA, which was able to initiate proceedings under the Foreign Investment Reliability Assessment Act.

These proceedings lasted through to the end of 2025, and the finding was that M-NAR and Kirde Varad, which had mediated the deal, were required to reverse the transaction or face a fine of €50,000.

Rumyantsev, a former military officer who moved to Estonia in the 1990s, Eesti Ekspress reported, is not appealing the decision even as he views it as unfair.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mait Ots

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:51

Tennis players Daniil Glinka, Mark Lajal both pull out of French tournament

10:27

Defense minister most popular member of goverment

09:51

Fuel prices expected to start rising in Estonian gas stations later this week

09:20

Aimar Ventsel: Of the fate of Daria in the year of Unity of Russian Peoples

08:56

Estonia bars sale of major power grid facility in Narva to Russian citizen

08:09

Poll: Reform Party falls to 5th place in popularity rankings

03.03

Rise in consumer price index driven by higher food costs

03.03

Emergency rooms may get right to send patients home after initial consultations

03.03

New pop festival aiming to attract international crowds to Tartu

03.03

Estonia boycotting Friday's Paralympic opening ceremony

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

03.03

Foreign ministry updates Egypt travel recommendations over Middle East tensions

03.03

Reparing damaged trams will cost around €700,000

03.03

Estonia delivers note after Russian icebreaker enters Estonian territorial waters

03.03

New population forecast drastically downgrades Tallinn's growth estimate

03.03

Mehran Eftekhari: Estonia as a blueprint for how to wash away the grime of occupation

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

03.03

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

03.03

First signs of spring hit Estonia as summer visitor birds start arriving

02.03

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo