X!

Keeping oil shale power running still cheaper than building gas-fired plants

News
Narva's Balti Power Plant with its twin red and white striped smokestacks.
Narva's Balti Power Plant with its twin red and white striped smokestacks. Source: Eesti Energia
News

While Estonia is in the process of investing in gas-fired power plants, TSO Elering finds that keeping existing oil shale plants running will be cheaper until the 2030s.

Electricity consumption in Estonia is increasing year by year, while oil shale power plants dating back to the Soviet era are growing older. The government plans to replace the aging plants within the next decade as their maintenance costs continue to rise over time.

For now, however, keeping the old oil shale plants running is still cheaper for the state than building new gas-fired power plants. Karin Maria Lehtmets of the Ministry of Climate said that will no longer be the case within a few years.

"Currently, maintaining an existing plant is indeed cheaper if we look at the annual cost, but it is becoming more expensive all the time because the Narva oil shale plants are very old. They require constant repairs... After 2035, we do not see the older units as even being capable of remaining in operation," Lehtmets said.

Keeping the old oil shale plants operational will cost the state about €60 million this year and that expense is expected to increase over time.

Lauri Karp, head of Enefit Industry, said it is difficult to forecast how much the maintenance costs of the old plants will rise each year.

"It is very difficult to find logic or a formula for how one or another cost arises. We can certainly say that these costs will increase. By how much — that would be pure speculation at this point," Karp noted.

Erkki Sapp of Elering said the point at which building new gas-fired power plants becomes cheaper than maintaining old oil shale plants should arrive sometime after 2030.

Under the government's plan, new dispatchable power plants — mainly gas-fired plants, but also various storage capacities — are expected to be completed by around 2035.

Transmission system operator Elering has forecast that Estonia will need to build a total of 1,000 megawatts of new generating capacity over the next decade that can operate even when the wind is not blowing and the sun is not shining.

The ministry hopes to announce a procurement for the construction of the new plants in about two to three years. Erkki Sapp, a member of Elering's management board, said the exact structure of the tender has not yet been decided.

"There are various options. It may be reasonable to organize one procurement for the full capacity or several smaller tenders with different completion timelines. It depends on an analysis of the alternatives to determine the most practical option," Sapp said.

But would electricity produced at gas-fired plants be cheaper than power generated by the old oil shale plants? Karin Maria Lehtmets said it likely would be.

"Of course, it depends greatly on the price of gas, but it would probably be around €100 per megawatt-hour. For the old units, it is around €180 to €200 per megawatt-hour, in some cases even slightly higher," Lehtmets said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:07

First signs of spring hit Estonia as summer visitor birds start arriving

11:46

Ex-air force chief: US success in Iran is what Russia coveted in Ukraine

11:18

Russian navy tests anti-aircraft missiles in the Baltic

10:48

Alar Karis on second presidential term bid: I'll think about it

10:24

Keeping oil shale power running still cheaper than building gas-fired plants

09:55

Police deny storing protester ID data, photos

09:25

Consumer prices rose 3.2 percent on-year

08:36

Voters from all political parties support 2nd president term for Karis

08:11

Analyst: Government consumption is behind small GDP growth

02.03

Middle East flight cancellations leave Estonians searching for alternative routes home

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.03

Estonian embassy building complex in Abu Dhabi damaged

02.03

Estonian defense minister arrives in Oman from Dubai Updated

02.03

Estonian Foreign Ministry updates Middle East travel advice due to conflict

02.03

Slim bodies of Estonian youths hid high blood sugar levels around re-independence

02.03

Middle East flight cancellations leave Estonians searching for alternative routes home

02.03

FM: No signs of Middle East airspace opening any time soon

28.02

Estonia's Prangli island cut off from the mainland no more

02.03

Travel agents say Iran war has not brought a wave of cancellations

02.03

Police conclude Epstein files hold no clues to crimes committed in Estonia

02.03

Doctors: Vaping results in new and severe pulmonary diseases

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo