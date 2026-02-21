X!

Estonia prepared to tighten temporary residence permit process for Russian and Belarusian citizens

Traveler holding a bio-metric Russian passport.
Traveler holding a bio-metric Russian passport. Source: Alexander Nrjwolf/Unsplash
Estonia is prepared to review and, if necessary, tighten procedures related to issuing temporary residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus, Minister of the Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said.

Taro was responding to a clarification request from Estonian MEP Jana Toom (Center) regarding the procedure for issuing temporary Estonian residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, as of January 9, 2026, there were 7,797 Russian citizens and 1,476 Belarusian citizens residing in Estonia with temporary residence permits, making a combined total of 9,273 people.

In her inquiry, Toom asked how people with an "unclear past" (a phrase used by Taro on January 29) were given the right to temporary residence in Estonia. The question arose in light of planned legislative changes that will limit the ability of Russian and Belarusian citizens without long-term residence permits to buy real estate.

In his response, Taro emphasized that the issuance of temporary residence permits in Estonia is carried out in strict accordance with the law. The procedure includes verification of compliance with all required conditions and the absence of any grounds to refuse the permit.

Igor Taro.

"In accordance with the principles of international law, the state has the right to make decisions on the entry, stay and expulsion of foreigners. Therefore, the process of reviewing an application for a temporary residence permit does not automatically mean a residence permit will be granted if certain conditions are met, but remains subject to discretion in each specific case."

At the same time, Taro emphasized his willingness to tighten the criteria for issuing temporary residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus.

"Based on your request, we will assess the criteria and practices regarding the granting of temporary residence permits to citizens of Russia and Belarus and, if necessary, tighten them," Taro said.

At the end of January, the Ministry of the Interior announced plans to ban citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus without long-term Estonian residence permits from purchasing real estate in Estonia.

Editor: Michael Cole, Sergei Mihhailov

