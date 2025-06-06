Police chief: PPA has not broken the law with its camera data use

While the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has not acted unlawfully in its use of data collected by speed cameras which recognize vehicle license plates, the laws should be modernized in line with tech developments, and made more specific, said the authority's chief, Egert Belitšev.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio," Belitšev said. "Our belief and understanding was that there was a legal basis for it," referring to utilizing speed camera data.

"I understand the chancellor of justice's remarks, and Estonia's strength is that we have a good chancellor, who pays attention to such matters and makes constructive proposals on how to improve the system. The chancellor has said that in her view, these same basic principles for data collection and storage should not be at the level of regulation, but at the level of legislation," Belitšev went on.

Belitšev added that life and societal perceptions are constantly evolving, and when the camera system was originally set up, the legal basis was considered sufficient at that time.

"Societal expectations on privacy have evolved and the law should evolve along with that. We have also pointed out that in some areas the law needs clarification when it comes to the use of cameras," the PPA chief continued.

"This does not mean that things we are doing are illegal, but that the law needs to be modernized," Belitšev added.

That law is currently subject to review, and in the meantime, Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) has suspended the use of speed camera and other surveillance camera data by the PPA.

Belitšev cautioned that this has meant the absence of an important tool for the PPA.

Average speed camera sign. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"We are still investigating all crimes. I'll draw a parallel – if you take a stethoscope away from a doctor, they will still carry out their procedures, but listening with their ear. If that procedure is applying a bandage or a plaster, then that's no major issue if the operating room and implements are missing. But if this is a difficult operation, then we all want the doctor to have the necessary equipment. It is exactly the same with the central criminal police – to investigate serious crimes and apprehend criminals, we can do so more efficiently and quickly if the tools are available," Belitšev said.

Camera data is "extremely important for moving on hot leads and early intervention," he added.

On whether the PPA should publicly mark all cameras used in public places for surveillance and data collection as such, Belitšev responded that most people have definitely seen these cameras and that the majority have signs informing about video surveillance.

"Whether we should create [public] maps marking all camera locations has been the subject of discussion. There are certain tactical matters – if a criminal is planning their actions far in advance, they would also plan their route. The question is whether we want to make life as easy as possible for them. Figuratively speaking, they would tell [satnav app] Waze to avoid identification cameras and Waze builds the route accordingly," Belitšev went on.

Belitšev rejected claims that the PPA's use of cameras up to now bears the hallmarks of a move toward a totalitarian state and society.

"I would not fear the emergence of a totalitarian society /.../ A demand for a totalitarian society arises when people's sense of security falls /.../ And that is the aspect we are trying to prevent with reasonable measures," he concluded.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) will not be able to use license plate recognition cameras for approximately six months after politicians rejected a bill that would have legalized their use on Tuesday.

The Riigikogu on Tuesday voted down a bill which would have allowed the PPA to legally use license plate recognition cameras.

The interior minister had already suspended the use of automatic number plate recognition cameras in mid-May after media reports that such tech had long been in use, and following the vote the PPA will not be able to return to using plate recognition cameras as they had been for around six months, as things stand.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!