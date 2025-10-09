Riigikogu adopts law regulating license plate recognition cameras

Legislation regulating the Police and Border Guard Board's use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras was passed by the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

The amendment to the Police and Border Guard Act sets out the legal basis for the use of ANPR cameras and for the processing, storage, and access to the data collected, to ensure that their use is clear, understandable, and regulated by law.

Images taken by the cameras and data identified from them — such as license plate numbers and the time and place the photo was taken — may be used in criminal proceedings, as well as for detecting, preventing, or responding to elevated or significant threats, public order violations involving such threats, and in locating wanted individuals.

Under the law, photos must be deleted after 45 days, and there must be oversight of who accesses them.

While the original draft of the bill limited access to ANPR data to the Police and Border Guard Board and security agencies, it was amended during the second reading to allow the Tax and Customs Board to access the data as well, in line with current legislation.

The bill was passed with 49 votes in favor and 16 against.

The use of the cameras was suspended over the summer while politicians debated the legislation.

