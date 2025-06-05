X!

Estonian language phone scams becoming more common

News
Mobile phone,
Mobile phone, Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian language phone scams are becoming more widespread in Estonia and hundreds of thousands of pounds are being stolen from victims. Until now, the scams predominantly affected Russian speakers.

In recent months, hundreds of people in Estonia have received scam calls from fraudsters claiming to be from the Health Insurance Fund. In May alone, 15 people lost a total of €400,000 through this scheme.

"People are told either that they owe money for some healthcare service or that they are entitled to a benefit they have not yet claimed, such as the dental care benefit. That's how they hook people, trying to obtain their PIN1 and PIN2 codes, whether through Smart-ID or Digi-ID," explained Rainet Juuse, head of the criminal bureau at the PPA's Ida Prefecture.

"Our most recent case, from last week, involved over €200,000 being stolen from a person through this Health Insurance Fund scheme. At first, the scammer posed as a Health Insurance Fund employee, then as a Swedbank security officer — twice. At least two or three Estonian-speaking operators were involved in this scheme," Juuse said.

Raul Vahtra, head of Swedbank's Financial Crime Prevention Division, said you should never hand over your PIN codes.

"If someone calls you and, at some point during the conversation, asks you to confirm something using PIN codes, it is 100 percent a scam. You should never do it. Even if you go to the bank in person, an employee will never ask for your PIN codes. Banks don't need to contact customers to stop fraud. They halt suspicious transactions on their own, without consultation, and follow up afterward," he said.

Real Estonians or AI?

But this is only one of many schemes. A few weeks ago, a company lost €1.7 million and the crime is now being investigated by the police.

But what makes the Health Insurance Fund scam particularly notable is that it was conducted in Estonian. These kinds of scam calls only started to be reported two or three months ago.

Are the callers real people, or artificial intelligence capable of speaking Estonian?

"To our knowledge, these are still real people. I am not aware of a specific AI-based scam model in use yet. We do know that call centers have been actively recruiting Estonian-speaking operators for some time now, and it seems they have finally succeeded," Juuse said.

The police believe these individuals are likely operating from outside Estonia. Still, artificial intelligence is learning Estonian so rapidly that convincing scam calls created with its help are likely just a matter of time.

"For speech synthesis, grammar is not necessary. It is enough to convert text into speech. I think we are only a couple of years away from a situation where a person can no longer distinguish, based on voice alone, whether it's a synthesized or natural voice," said Tanel Alumäe, head of the Language Technology Lab at TalTech's Department of Software Science.

However, if a person gives a scammer their Smart-ID or PIN codes, it becomes extremely difficult for the bank to intervene or return the money. The funds are transferred within seconds through multiple accounts using instant payments, and the trail often ends in a cryptocurrency wallet, abroad, or as cash withdrawals.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Estonia expels Russian citizen to 'prevent and obstruct security threats'

14:53

Get your pet microchipped for free at Tallinn Old Town Days

14:20

Tallinn's Russian Theater to announce new name next week

13:46

Estonian folktronica act Duo Ruut to play UK's Glastonbury Festival

13:24

Estonian language phone scams becoming more common

12:41

Anett Kontaveit back on court in French Open Legends matches

12:25

Cross border local bus services to run between Estonia, Latvia from July

11:39

Italy to deploy SAMP/T air defense system to Estonia

11:14

Sander Raieste on form for Baskonia in Spain's basketball quarterfinals

10:41

Tallinn's historic Krulli Quarter undergoing major redevelopment

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.06

Estonia to house up to 600 Swedish criminals under new prison lease agreement

03.06

Tallinn to launch new city master plan after 25 years

04.06

Estonia votes to leave Ottawa anti-personnel landmine ban convention Updated

08:57

Riigikogu weighing up simplification of 'confusing' public holidays system

03.06

New BBQ area opens at Tallinn's Stroomi beach

04.06

US rare weapons youtuber investigates Estonia's ill-fated 'Arsenal' submachine gun

07:58

Estonia's €20 million 'drone wall' will also combat smuggling

04.06

Feature: First Estonian flag, hidden for decades, turns 141

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo