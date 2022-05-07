Estonian authorities deported 17 foreign citizens since Ukraine war started

News
PPA officials at the border checkpoint in Ikla. Photo is illustrative.
PPA officials at the border checkpoint in Ikla. Photo is illustrative. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has deported a total of 17 foreign nationals from Estonia, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The PPA stresses that some of those deported lost their right to stay in Estonia due to offenses not directly related to the current war.

Indrek Aru, head of the PPA's northern prefecture, said: "As of February 24, the PPA has revoked the right of stay or residence of 17 foreign nations, due to threat to public order or national security.

"Nine of these had been staying in Estonia with a visa or on a visa-free basis, while eight people had possessed an Estonian residency permit," Aru went on.

"In the current security situation, the PPA reviews the legal grounds for the stay of aliens who engage in the promotion of war and use symbols to justify Russia's aggression," he added.

If the individual's behavior may endanger public order and national security, the PPA has the right to revoke their stay, he added.

These ejections can include those turned away at the Estonian border when attempting to enter, if, upon inspection by PPA officials, the individual is assessed to present a threat to security or public order.

A recent, high-profile deportation this week saw  Alexey Esakov, a Russian national with a long history of agitation against Estonia, sent over the border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:32

Estonia's EU Commissioner attends Poland-Lithuania gas pipeline unveiling

11:54

Flight restrictions in eastern Estonia, Tallinn in place for May 9

11:10

'Compartment No. 6' wins eight Finnish movie awards

09:56

Estonian authorities deported 17 foreign citizens since Ukraine war started

08:12

Experts: Kallas' high international media exposure benefits Estonia hugely

08:04

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9 Updated

06.05

Ukrainian specialist advising pregnant refugees at Tallinn hospitals

06.05

Eesti Kontsert to terminate contract with Estonian church in St. Petersburg

06.05

Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police Updated

06.05

Expert: Inflation will drop to single digits by year's end

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

06.05

Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police Updated

05.05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

06.05

Negotiations for LNG mooring quay between Alexela and Elering fail

08:04

Police to restrict traffic on Tallinn's Filtri tee on May 9 Updated

06.05

Estonia and Japan sign digital cooperation agreement

05.05

Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

09:56

Estonian authorities deported 17 foreign citizens since Ukraine war started

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: