Estonian authorities deported 17 foreign citizens since Ukraine war started

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has deported a total of 17 foreign nationals from Estonia, since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The PPA stresses that some of those deported lost their right to stay in Estonia due to offenses not directly related to the current war.

Indrek Aru, head of the PPA's northern prefecture, said: "As of February 24, the PPA has revoked the right of stay or residence of 17 foreign nations, due to threat to public order or national security.

"Nine of these had been staying in Estonia with a visa or on a visa-free basis, while eight people had possessed an Estonian residency permit," Aru went on.

"In the current security situation, the PPA reviews the legal grounds for the stay of aliens who engage in the promotion of war and use symbols to justify Russia's aggression," he added.

If the individual's behavior may endanger public order and national security, the PPA has the right to revoke their stay, he added.

These ejections can include those turned away at the Estonian border when attempting to enter, if, upon inspection by PPA officials, the individual is assessed to present a threat to security or public order.

A recent, high-profile deportation this week saw Alexey Esakov, a Russian national with a long history of agitation against Estonia, sent over the border.

