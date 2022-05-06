Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police

News
{{1651826640000 | amCalendar}}
Riho Terras.
Riho Terras. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian MEP Riho Terras was involved in an incident in Strasbourg on Wednesday that culminated in the police intervening.

It is not clear what exactly happened in Strasbourg. ERR's information suggests another Estonian MEP, the Conservative People's Party's Jaak Madison, was also involved. Neither Terras nor Madison answered their phone on Thursday.

Isamaa said on Thursday that Member of the European Parliament Riho Terras refuted claims attributed to him and referred to allegations pertaining to the May 4 incident in Strasbourg as absurd.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR that the French police have not informed their Estonian colleagues nor are they under any obligation to do so.

The press statement does not elaborate on the nature of said claims.

Riho Terras, colleagues and employees from the European Parliament were walking in the center of Strasbourg on Wednesday, May 4. The evening culminated in an incident that involved the local police and where accusations were made against several MEPs, including Riho Terras," the party communicated.

"The accusations and allegations are completely baseless. A Dutch national EU official who witnessed the incident has confirmed as much. I'm sure that law enforcement will get to the truth of it and we will have clarity," Terras said via the press statement.

Isamaa has promised to provide additional clarification if more circumstances come to light.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:13

Baltic foreign ministers visit Ukraine

12:49

Gallery: President Alar Karis visits Narva, holds town hall with locals

12:43

Negotiations for LNG mooring quay between Alexela and Elering fail

12:23

Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police Updated

12:12

Norman Aas: Punishing journalists surprising in scope of general law

11:41

Estonia closes St. Petersburg, Pskov consulates

11:10

Paide book place in Tipner Trophy final for second time ever

10:40

Ida-Viru County shifting focus from Russian to Latvian tourists

10:12

Council preparing 3 scenarios for Estonia's future coronavirus outbreaks

09:44

Estonian police chief: We are becoming more vigilant as 'Victory Day' nears

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

05.05

Estonia expels pro-Kremlin hate-speech individual

05.05

Ukrainian refugee's 'Slava Ukraini' design chosen for new Estonian €2 coin

05.05

Land Board uploads new aerial photographs of Estonia

05.05

Journalists fined over Swedbank piece raises Estonia press freedoms worries

03.05

Estonia jumps to fourth in 2022 World Press Freedom Index rankings

04.05

Estonian police prepared for spontaneous May 9 provocations

05.05

Price of salmon up 80 percent on year

05.05

Gallery: Canada, South Korea, Luxembourg flags raised at NATO CCDCOE

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: