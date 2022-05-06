Estonian MEPs in trouble with Strasbourg police

Estonian MEP Riho Terras was involved in an incident in Strasbourg on Wednesday that culminated in the police intervening.

It is not clear what exactly happened in Strasbourg. ERR's information suggests another Estonian MEP, the Conservative People's Party's Jaak Madison, was also involved. Neither Terras nor Madison answered their phone on Thursday.

Isamaa said on Thursday that Member of the European Parliament Riho Terras refuted claims attributed to him and referred to allegations pertaining to the May 4 incident in Strasbourg as absurd.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) told ERR that the French police have not informed their Estonian colleagues nor are they under any obligation to do so.

The press statement does not elaborate on the nature of said claims.

Riho Terras, colleagues and employees from the European Parliament were walking in the center of Strasbourg on Wednesday, May 4. The evening culminated in an incident that involved the local police and where accusations were made against several MEPs, including Riho Terras," the party communicated.

"The accusations and allegations are completely baseless. A Dutch national EU official who witnessed the incident has confirmed as much. I'm sure that law enforcement will get to the truth of it and we will have clarity," Terras said via the press statement.

Isamaa has promised to provide additional clarification if more circumstances come to light.

