Kohtla-Järve resident sentenced to 10 days for inciting hatred on TikTok

A 32-year-old man from Kohtla-Järve was detained by Estonian police Thursday and sentenced by a court to 10 days' detention Friday for inciting hatred on popular social media platform TikTok last week.

Police Capt. Andreas Kliimant, head of Jõhvi Police Department, said that the police respond in full seriousness to incidents in which people are inciting hatred, as such calls can threaten public order, according to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) press release.

"Estonia is a peaceful country," Kliimant stressed. "Publicly supporting an aggressor state and incitement to hate and violence is prohibited in Estonia. In the current security situation, words carry an enormous weight, and we cannot allow a situation in which someone undermines the security of Estonia's people."

The 32-year-old Kohtla-Järve resident posted the video in question to TikTok last week. Police identified the poster, who was detained on Thursday, September 1. HIs hearing was held Friday, where he was sentenced by the court to 10 days' detention.

The judgment has not yet entered into force.

Since February 24, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, police in Estonia have investigated six incidents of incitement of hatred as misdemeanors under § 151 of the Penal Code.

Incitement of hatred is punishable by a fine of up to €1,200 or up to 30 days' detention.

