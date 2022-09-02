Kohtla-Järve resident sentenced to 10 days for inciting hatred on TikTok

News
TikTok being used in Estonia. Photo is illustrative.
TikTok being used in Estonia. Photo is illustrative. Source: ERR
News

A 32-year-old man from Kohtla-Järve was detained by Estonian police Thursday and sentenced by a court to 10 days' detention Friday for inciting hatred on popular social media platform TikTok last week.

Police Capt. Andreas Kliimant, head of Jõhvi Police Department, said that the police respond in full seriousness to incidents in which people are inciting hatred, as such calls can threaten public order, according to a Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) press release.

"Estonia is a peaceful country," Kliimant stressed. "Publicly supporting an aggressor state and incitement to hate and violence is prohibited in Estonia. In the current security situation, words carry an enormous weight, and we cannot allow a situation in which someone undermines the security of Estonia's people."

The 32-year-old Kohtla-Järve resident posted the video in question to TikTok last week. Police identified the poster, who was detained on Thursday, September 1. HIs hearing was held Friday, where he was sentenced by the court to 10 days' detention.

The judgment has not yet entered into force.

Since February 24, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, police in Estonia have investigated six incidents of incitement of hatred as misdemeanors under § 151 of the Penal Code.

Incitement of hatred is punishable by a fine of up to €1,200 or up to 30 days' detention.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:47

Alexela, Eesti Energia natural gas also breaks €4-per-cubic-meter mark

19:02

US B-52 strategic bomber makes flight over Estonia

18:37

Tallinn 'pocket parks' aim to improve city's streets

18:22

Ministry: Competition Authority to keep eye on gas prices to households

18:07

Court ruling to suspend all bear hunting overturned

17:42

State plans broader scope of scenarios where PPA officers can use tasers

17:32

Estonian colonel not convinced Ukraine can liberate territories by year end

17:10

Estonia's representative will not attend Gorbachev's funeral

17:02

More than €175 million from defense budget reaches Estonian economy in 2021

16:43

Ministry of Justice plans to merge prison medicine with general healthcare

Watch again

Most Read articles

31.08

Estonia's August inflation exceeds 25 percent, still highest in euro area

01.09

Eesti Gaas once again sharply increases price for household consumers Updated

01.09

Minister sends heating season energy price compensation scheme for approval

01.09

City of Tartu plans city center riverside promenade

01.09

Russian citizen arrivals in Estonia increase considerably over summer

30.08

Daily: First Estonian volunteer awarded Ukraine's Order for Courage

12:10

Lufthansa cancels 800 flights due to strike, four Tallinn flights affected

11:07

Minister: No additional energy price support measures currently agreed on

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: