PPA revoking visas for border crossers showing hostile insignia

Ikla border point in south Estonia.
Ikla border point in south Estonia. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
Several visas have been revoked from people crossing the Estonian border while displaying hostile insignia, such as the black and orange Saint George's ribbon or letters Z or V associated with the war in Ukraine, the Police and Border Guard Board said on Friday.

Officers on Estonia's eastern and southern borders have started to actively monitor insignia which shows support for Russia's war in Ukraine. The PPA does not allow the display of such symbols.

Several visas have already been revoked, the agency told ERR on Friday.

"We are paying attention to various things: the now-infamous Z-star, Saint George's ribbons, elements of the Russian Army's uniforms. Such things always catch our attention and cause the holder of such symbols to be given additional checks and an in-depth conversation. During the conversation, it becomes clear how things will proceed," said the head of the PPA's south-eastern border crossing point.

Earlier this week ERR reported a trucker was denied entry to Estonia because he displayed the Saint George ribbon and justified the murders in Bucha, Ukraine.

