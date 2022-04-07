Trucker justifying Ribbon of Saint George and Bucha murders denied entry

Estonian border guards denied entry to a truck driver brandishing symbols of the war in Ukraine and justifying the mass murder in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, the South Prefecture said.

The police reported that a Mercedes truck driven by a Russian citizen arrived at the Koidula border crossing the night before Thursday. The border guards noticed a Ribbon of Saint George hanging on the windshield, which prompted them to engage the driver in conversation.

In addition to justifying displaying symbols of aggression, the man also vindicated the aggression against Ukraine.

The truck driver said he knows what happened in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine and believes it to be the right thing. Russian soldiers are accused of torturing people and carrying out a massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

"This meant the end of the conversation as border guard agents told the man who had come to pick up cars from Paldiski to turn back to Russia with an empty trailer. Because symbols of war of this nature pose a threat to public order in Estonia, we invalidated his visa, handed him an entry ban and sent the driver on his way back to Russia," the prefecture said.

Schengen rules give border guards the right to deny entry to citizens of third countries and send them back to the country of origin based on the State Borders Act if their conduct poses a threat to public order and security in Estonia or another Schengen country.

