Russian and Belarusian citizens no longer eligible for Estonian work visas

Russian passports.
Russian passports. Source: ERR
The government approved a new sanction on possibilities of Russian and Belarusian citizens to work or engage in enterprise in Estonia and will stop issuing corresponding visas and residence permits, the Government Office communicated on Thursday.

Minister of the Interior Kristian Jaani (Center) said the sanction aims to remove the discrepancy wherein international and national sanctions have been imposed on the Russian economy, while states still issue citizens of Russia and Belarus residential and work-related residence permits. "We need to decisively limit the possibilities of the citizens of these two countries to arrive and settle in Estonia," the minister emphasized.

Existing and valid residence permits and grounds for stay in Estonia will not be revoked and their holders can also apply for extensions as per usual.

A Russian or Belarusian citizen who has a valid residence permit for work can apply for an extension to go work for a different employer. If conditions have not been met or the person violates Estonian laws, they lose their right of stay. For example, one's residence permit can be revoked if the person has incited national, racial, religious or political hatred or violence or has committee a criminal offense.

It will still be possible to travel to Estonia based on family-related or humanitarian grounds.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

