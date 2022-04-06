Number of trucks up by a fifth at Narva border crossing

News
Trucks at the Narva border crossing.
Trucks at the Narva border crossing. Source: ERR
News

The number of trucks passing through the Narva border crossing point has grown by more than 20 percent since the start of the war. Customs officers do not have the time to check all shipments as the terminal is crowded and short-staffed, with truck drivers' waiting times considerable.

If before the war in Ukraine, fewer than 1,500 trucks crossed the border every week, the figure has grown to near 2,000 now. Because the border between Belarus and Poland is closed, goods are increasingly moved through Estonia. Customs are busy, with lines stretching to 70 hours.

"For example, over half the trucks coming through Narva are carrying timber today because of export restrictions in Russia. Timber needs to be checked by the Agriculture and Food Board, while they have their own resource problems, and considering the reduced capacity of customs from the start of the year, our work has become a lot more intensive," said Ants Kutti, head of the external border department of the Tax and Customs Board.

Customs workload is also up due to exports from Estonia.

"Normally, a country's customs officials focus on checking incoming goods, while sanctions force us to check more than 50 percent of outbound trucks. All of it together has placed customs under a lot of pressure, and I think we have done brilliantly under the circumstances. There is a lot of work to do and we are taking it one day at a time," Kutti said.

Customs agents need to work overtime to check increased goods flow. Hiring additional workforce requires time as it takes a minimum of four months to train a customs employee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

WE ARE HIRING

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

NATO cybersecurity center gets new director

12:56

Estonian government to donate 265,000 doses of COVID vaccines

12:30

Number of trucks up by a fifth at Narva border crossing

12:05

Tartu to raise parking fees, bus and bicycle tickets

11:46

Tartu restaurants ordered to stop selling cocktails via food courier

11:13

Estonian diplomat back from Moscow: Many in Russia still in shock

10:41

Estonia's €220-million military aid to Ukraine substantially diversified

10:10

Estonia to amend State Borders Act to better contain illegal migration

09:37

Statistics: Industrial production sees slight growth on year to February

09:16

Minister: Number of refugees coming to Estonia stabilizing

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

05.04

Estonia expels Russian diplomats, closes two consular offices

05.04

Tallinn man sentenced to 10 days in jail for signing letter Z at refugees

05.04

Tallinn residents could shelter from bombs in Bastion tunnels

05.04

Tallinn University bars Russian, Belarusian students

04.04

Russians in Estonia protest against Russia's war in Ukraine

05.04

Sergei Metlev: Ukrainian refugees and our Russians

05.04

Minister: Estonia to be fully independent from Russian gas by fall

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: