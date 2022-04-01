Ukrainian war refugees deported by Russia entering EU via Estonia

Ukrainian war refugees deported to Russia from southern Ukraine are entering the European Union through Estonia by bus, a transport company has said.

Russia has been deporting thousands of Ukrainian citizens from areas of active fighting, such as the besieged city of Mariupol, according to media reports.

Currently, the only way to enter Estonia from Russia is by bus and five companies are making the journey from St Petersburg to Tallinn: LuxExpress, EcoLines, Baltic Shuttle, Anniston and the Russian company PTK.

Member of the Management Board of LuxExpress Rait Remmel said recently 20 percent of passengers to Estonia are not Russians.

"For example, the number of Ukrainian war refugees has risen. They have arrived in Russia from Mariupol and are coming to Estonia via St. Petersburg," Remmel said.

Ukrainians have not experienced problems arriving in Estonia, he said, although some only have copies of identity documents rather than the originals.

"Then we communicate with the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in advance and investigate if it is possible for them to get over the Estonian border," Remmel said.

A representative from Baltic Shuttle bus company said more than 50 percent of its customers on the line are Ukrainians leaving Russia. Departing buses are usually full.

"More than 50 percent of our passengers are Ukrainian war refugees who have arrived in Russia from Ukraine and are coming by bus to Estonia from St. Petersburg to stay here or travel onwards," a statement said.

Talking about the volume of traffic from Russia, Lux Express' Remmel said it is stabilizing but capacity is approximately a third lower than before the war. He said there has been drop of 40 percent among Russian passengers.

Refugee council: Arrivals from Mariupol, Crimea and Donbas

Head of the Estonian Refugee Council Eero Janson told ERR News that a number of people from Mariupol as well as Crimea and the Donbas region, areas occupied by Russia since 2014, have arrived in Estonia.

"It's difficult to say any numbers," he said, when asked how many people had arrived from these areas.

Describing the problems they face Janson said: "They are facing problems sometimes on the Russian side of the border, being interrogated, mobile contents downloaded, etc. On the Estonian side, there are no problems with entry, but there is a question of how they can prove that they left Ukraine after February 24, which is the eligibility period for getting temporary protection, since there was apparently no passport stamping when they entered Russia."

Background

Ukraine has accused Russia of forcibly relocating thousands of civilians from Mariupol, the BBC reported earlier this week. Russia is housing an estimated 5,000 at a temporary camp in Bezimenne, east of Mariupol, seen in satellite images.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 40,000 had been moved from Ukraine to Russian-held territory without any coordination with Kyiv.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!