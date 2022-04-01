PPA: 546 refugees from Ukraine arrive in Estonia on Thursday

An Estonian Refugee Council-chartered Lux Express bus at the border checkpoint in Ikla en route from the Ukraine-Poland border to Tallinn.
An Estonian Refugee Council-chartered Lux Express bus at the border checkpoint in Ikla en route from the Ukraine-Poland border to Tallinn. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
A total of 546 war refugees from Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Thursday, March 31, among them 154 children.

173 of the arriving refugees were considered in transit, i.e. do not wish to remain in Estonia.

Since February 27, Estonia has received 25,720 war refugees from Ukraine, and registered 13,987 applications for temporary protection.

A total of 6,409 refugees, including 2,429 children, are currently being offered accommodations.

More than 500 pets reach Estonia

According to ERR's radio news, to date, a total of more than 500 pets have arrived in Estonia together with the refugees as well.

All incoming pets must be registered with Estonia's Agriculture and Food Board (PTA), and will be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and issued a pet passport.

Click here (information in English, Ukrainian, Russian, Estonian) for more information regarding incoming pets from Ukraine.

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

