PPA: 436 Ukrainian refugees arrived in Estonia on Monday

A total of 436 people fleeing the war in Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Monday, March 28, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reports.

119 of the total were children.

108 of the arrivals were in transit, in other words were not planning to stay in Estonia, but to move on elsewhere.

24,610 people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine have arrived in Estonia since February 27, the PPA says.

The figure excludes those in transit.

A total of 6,498 war refugees are currently being put up in accommodation, 2,388 of them children.

More information is available here (Link in Estonian).

--

