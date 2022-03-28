Sunday saw 779 Ukrainian refugees arrive in Estonia

Data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) suggests 779 people running from the war in Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Sunday, 268 of them children.

Of those arriving Sunday, 257 were transit passengers looking to travel on.

Estonia has received 24,608 Ukrainian refugees since February 27.

A total of 11,095 temporary protection application have been registered.

Accommodation has been provided for 6,481 people, including 2,350 children.

More information available here. (Link in Estonian)

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!