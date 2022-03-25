PPA: 681 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia on Thursday

A total of 681 people fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine arrived in Estonia on Thursday, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) reports.

Of these, 226 were children, the PPA says, while 170 people from the 681 were intending to transit through Estonia rather than stay.

Last week had seen daily figures of 1,200-1,900 people arriving in Estonia.

As of Thursday, 23,135 refugees from Ukraine had arrived in Estonia since February 27, they PPA says.

A total of 7,353 applications for temporary asylum in Estonia have been registered to date, the PPA says.

6,231 people are registered staying in accommodation set up specifically for refugees in Estonia. 2,332 of these are children.

The latest refugee figures are available via a special PPA website (link in Estonian).

