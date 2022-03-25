Dairy farm renames cowshed from 'Moscow' to 'Kyiv'

News
The 'Kiiev' (Kyiv) sign which has replaced the 'Moscow' one at a major dairy farm in southwestern Estonia.
The 'Kiiev' (Kyiv) sign which has replaced the 'Moscow' one at a major dairy farm in southwestern Estonia. Source: ERR
News

A dairy farm has renamed one of its barns after the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday. The farm employs several Ukrainian people, while the barn in question had previously been named 'Moskva' (i.e. Moscow).

The Halinga dairy farm in Pärnu County has around 1,800 head of milk cows, and around the same number of calves and heifers, AK reported.

The farm's management felt that naming the larger cowsheds after major world cities added to the engagement while at work – as if to say "I'm in this or that city right now," - with other buildings named after Pariis (Paris), Peking (Beijing) etc.

However, given the current situation, it was felt to be good for morale to rename the "Moscow" barn with the "Kyiv" (Estonian: Kiiev) signage instead.

Farm manager Raul Peetson told AK that: "Any war represents a struggle with symbolism also. Nowadays, where we have people from Ukraine in our team, having to go to work every day in a situation where the capital of the aggressor country is in your face, well this had to change."

Peetson added that Ukraine must be supported in each and any way possible, with the renaming being just one example.

As to the Beijing cowshed, this would remain named as it is, Peetson added, though there were conflicting signals from the Chinese capital on Russia's war on Ukraine, so far.

Peetson said that Ukraine must be supported wherever possible, and that is one of them. But there are also conflicting signals from China over the war that Russia has unleashed, signals which reach into trade and including dairy exports, a burgeoning sector in respect of China.

This also applied to some EU countries too, he added.

"We're not watching the political situation so much – we're watching Beijing to see if the shipments are being forwarded on to Russia. We're also watching Paris and Berlin. If Macron and Scholz are going to sit there for an extended period of time on a call with Putin, they deserve to be called out for that, and the signs [for the respective capitals] will then be exchanged [on the cowsheds]," Peetson went on.

While many other grassroots level expressions of support for Ukraine have been made by private individuals and companies in Estonia and elsewhere, Latvia and Lithuania have gone to the lengths of renaming the streets on which the Russian embassies in those two countries are situated.

Editor's note: ERR News uses Ukrainian place-name spelling conventions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:51

Art auction to benefit Ukraine to be held in Tallinn, online next week

13:24

Minister: Strong Sweden military boost to Baltic Sea region deterrence

12:49

Contractors threatening to axe public sector contracts due to price advance

12:21

Riigikogu committee OKs allocation of further half billion to defense

12:04

Dairy farm renames cowshed from 'Moscow' to 'Kyiv'

11:39

Experts: West struggling to find new ways of helping Ukraine

11:13

General government deficit significantly reduced, debt level stable in 2021

10:46

Candles to be lit Friday in remembrance of 1949 March deportation victims

10:19

PPA: 681 Ukraine refugees arrived in Estonia on Thursday

09:47

President Karis: Permanent, boosted NATO eastern wing presence needed

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

24.03

Baltic parliament speakers visit Kyiv, address Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

24.03

Government approves €600 million defense funding package Updated

23.03

Weekly: Ratas trying to recreate Center coalition with EKRE, Isamaa

09:11

ERR in Mykolaiv: Villagers shared intel on Russian forces

24.03

Daily: Brit troops rehearse airborne equipment drop

24.03

Estonia may reach point of dropping mask mandate within next 2-3 weeks

24.03

'Sounds of Estonia' festival brings stars of music world to London

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: