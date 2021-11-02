EU: Coconut 'milk' on sale in Estonia must be relabeled

News
Plant-based drinks on sale inside the EU, Finland in this case (photo is illustrative).
Plant-based drinks on sale inside the EU, Finland in this case (photo is illustrative). Source: Tiia Monto/Wikimedia Commons
News

An appeal to the European Commission from the Ministry of Rural Affairs has failed, paving the way to the banning of labeling coconut-based dairy substitutes as 'coconut milk'. The ruling may also see peanut butter having to be alternatively named.

The ruling refers to milk-like products based on coconut, soy, almond and similar, and not the actual coconut milk obtained from the inside of that fruit.

Spokesperson for the Agriculture and Food Board (PTA) Ave Mägi said Tuesday that: "So far as the requirements are concerned, they apply equally to everyone, meaning that cafes and restaurants are also obliged to comply. This would mean that 'coffee with oat milk' for instance, is not a correct label."

Fro the new year, the board will start to monitor for violations more strictly. 

While the number of infringement proceedings has not increased recently, the agency estimates that there are still non-compliant labels appearing in stores.

While a 2017 European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling, following an earlier EU decision from 2013, stated that using dairy terms for non-dairy substitute products, such as "oat milk" or "soy yoghurt" were forbidden, Estonia's rural affairs ministry had requested an exemption whereby the terms words "coconut milk" and "peanut butter" could continue to be used, but negotiations with the European Commission drew a blank, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

"Oat milk" for instance became "Oat drink" or similar so far as labeling went some time ago; labeling such products "cheese-like" or "vegan cheese" etc. is also barred, including in the media and other advertising.

A part-reversal on the policy followed the scrapping of Amendment 171 earlier this year, however, meant as thing stand, some phrases such as "creamy" and "buttery" are still permissible in plant-based food labeling, it is reported.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:40

Coronavirus round-up: October 25-31

19:30

EU: Coconut 'milk' on sale in Estonia must be relabeled

18:44

EKRE chair: Ott resignation illustrates failure of government Covid policy

17:57

October 2021 warmer, sunnier, drier than average

17:44

Health minister: Ott resignation won't spell changes to Covid restrictions

17:26

Anneli Ott resigns as culture minister Updated

17:16

Government clarifies covid rules on youth sport competitions

17:11

Center leader: Anneli Ott stood up for her principles Updated

16:32

Lääne-Harju municipality issuing gift voucher as vaccine inducement

15:59

Priit Penjam: Standardized digital turn or turning the turners first

15:01

'Siin me oleme': Young family doctors not keen on taking over practices

14:49

PPA investigating Narva e-vote-buying case Updated

14:37

Finland investigating alleged aerial incursion by Estonian jet Updated

13:49

Authority: Heating costs have to fall in line with natural gas prices

13:09

Center Party chairman: Lowering VAT on energy still necessary

12:44

Prime minister: Culture minister resignation only viable outcome

12:37

Estonian director's debut film attracts 1,500 visitors on opening weekend

12:14

Expert: There's hope for a new coronavirus medication

11:44

Scientific council recommends close contact family members stay home

11:22

President: Evil always a bad counselor, not least during crisis

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.11

Estonia's new coronavirus restrictions from November 1

17:26

Anneli Ott resigns as culture minister Updated

01.11

Seven more routes open at Tallinn Airport

01.11

Tallinn heating prices to rise by 65 percent from December Updated

10:50

Health Board: 595 hospitalized patients, 1,571 new cases, 10 deaths

14:37

Finland investigating alleged aerial incursion by Estonian jet Updated

01.11

Kallas, US President Biden discuss global challenges, defense cooperation

01.11

Report: Estonia's residents underestimate need for long-term care

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: