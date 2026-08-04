Estonian ministry considers industry's Nutri-Score label fears unfounded

Although food producers are critical of the idea of introducing the traffic light-like Nutri-Score label on food packaging and fear it would increase bureaucracy, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture says those concerns are unfounded.

At the beginning of the summer, pediatricians called on the government to support the introduction of the traffic light-like Nutri-Score label on food packaging, noting that one in three schoolchildren in Estonia is already overweight.

"Pediatricians see the consequences of obesity in their work every day. At the same time, Estonian families are facing an increasingly complex food environment. The mandatory nutritional information on food packaging is necessary, but it is often difficult to understand. When making everyday shopping decisions, most people cannot realistically compare the sugar, salt, fat and energy content of dozens of products. Choosing the healthier option should be easier for consumers," the doctors said in explaining their proposal.

The idea drew sharp criticism from the food industry, which argues that the system is misleading and that its impact on public health indicators has not been scientifically proven. Producers say they agree that consumers should be provided with clear and reliable nutritional information.

"However, we believe Estonia should not voluntarily adopt any labeling system before the European Union agrees on a harmonized, science-based solution that also takes food cultures into account. The purpose of front-of-pack labeling should be to simplify consumer information, not mislead consumers," said the Estonian Food Industry Association, the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other food producers.

Nutri-Score on a yoghurt packaging. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has now responded to the producers, saying their concerns are unfounded. It stressed that Nutri-Score is not being presented as a perfect solution to all nutrition policy goals and that only its voluntary introduction is currently under review.

Madis Pärtel, deputy secretary general for the bioeconomy who is currently performing the duties of secretary general, said the Nutri-Score label is intended to make the nutritional information already displayed on food packaging easier for consumers to understand.

"While no single label can solve nutrition-related problems or replace adherence to national dietary guidelines, such labeling is an important part of creating a healthier food environment and supports consumers in making informed choices," Pärtel added.

Until now, Estonia has waited for the EU to develop a harmonized front-of-pack nutrition labeling system. However, because this is no longer among the European Commission's current priorities and the issue remains important, Pärtel said Estonia should assess possible solutions at the national level.

According to the ministry's analysis to date, the available scientific evidence generally supports Nutri-Score-type labeling systems. Consumers are more likely to notice simplified front-of-pack labels than nutritional information printed on the back of packaging, while color coding also helps communicate information more effectively to people from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

"The results of the European Commission's 2021 public consultation showed that a large share of EU citizens, consumer organizations, research institutions and public authorities preferred graded interpretive labeling systems," Pärtel said.

He said the ministry is still in the analysis phase. Studies evaluating Nutri-Score's compatibility with Estonia's national dietary guidelines and the economic impact of its voluntary introduction are still being completed. Only after those studies are finished will a decision be made on how to proceed.

Sirje Potisepp, head of the Estonian Food Industry Association, said France introduced the traffic light-like labeling system in 2017, yet overweight and obesity rates have continued to rise.

In their appeal, food producers also argued that while the ministry presents Nutri-Score as part of a broader European trend, many countries are in fact highly critical of the system and an increasing number of international companies, including Danone and Ferrero, have abandoned it.

The ministry disputes that claim. Pärtel said Nutri-Score's primary purpose is not to reduce obesity but to make nutritional information easier for consumers to understand and that scientific literature supports its effectiveness in achieving that goal. He also stressed that Nutri-Score was never intended to become mandatory across the EU and said it is incorrect to claim there is a general trend within the bloc toward abandoning the system.

"Based on publicly available information, Ferrero has never adopted Nutri-Score, so it cannot be said that the company has stopped using it. At the same time, additional companies have joined the system or expanded its use," Pärtel said.

The deputy secretary general also rejected the food industry's argument that policymakers should instead favor solutions that help consumers make informed choices without oversimplifying or stigmatizing individual products.

According to Pärtel, purchasing decisions are often made within seconds and consumers are more likely to be confused by marketing claims on packaging such as "functional" or "sweetened only with sugars from fruit."

"For example, a consumer may assume that a yogurt sweetened only with sugars from fruit is a healthier choice than an alternative product, despite having a higher overall sugar content. Alongside such individual claims, Nutri-Score helps consumers assess the product as a whole, increasing transparency and making it easier to compare products objectively," Pärtel said.

Products with the Nutri-score color-coded nutriotnal information system, in this case all of them in the lower 'D' category. Source: Airika Harrik

Food producers are also concerned that the system could increase administrative burdens and bureaucracy. Pärtel acknowledged that companies choosing to adopt Nutri-Score could face additional work and costs, such as updating packaging. However, participation is voluntary and companies do not have to pay to use the Nutri-Score label.

Producers have also pointed out that Nutri-Score makes no distinction between eating a single slice of pizza and an entire pizza — the score remains the same. They also argue the system is unfair because it gives a green rating to products such as frozen French fries.

Responding to the criticism, Pärtel said the label reflects the food as it is sold in its packaging and cannot account for every possible preparation method.

"Frozen potatoes can be prepared in many different ways. People cook them with or without oil, fry them or bake them in the oven and season them differently as well. French fries can also be part of a varied and balanced diet — the key is moderation and balance," he said.

Pärtel said Estonia will involve independent experts in developing its position on Nutri-Score to ensure the outcome reflects Estonia's specific circumstances.

Once the studies are completed, their findings will be evaluated together with other relevant information before a final decision is made on whether to introduce Nutri-Score in Estonia.

"In any case, the use of Nutri-Score would remain voluntary for businesses," Pärtel emphasized.

The ministry plans to present the study results and outline the next steps in November.

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