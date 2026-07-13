X!

Health experts urge voluntary Nutri‑Score labels as industry groups push back

News
Nutri-Score on a yoghurt packaging.
Nutri-Score on a yoghurt packaging. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

A debate has broken out in Estonia over whether food packaging should feature a traffic‑light‑style label ranging from green to red to help consumers more easily understand the nutritional content of food.

The Estonian Pediatric Association has urged the government to take steps to allow the voluntary use of the Nutri‑Score labeling system. Several other health organizations have signed the appeal.

Seven business associations — including the Food Industry Association, the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry — sent their own letter to the government, stressing that Estonia should not voluntarily adopt any front‑of‑pack labeling system until the European Union agrees on a unified, science‑based solution that also accounts for food cultures.

Hellika Kallaste, food‑safety adviser at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, said Nutri‑Score has been discussed strictly in the context of voluntary use. The goal, she said, is simple: to help consumers better understand complex information and support healthier choices.

Hellika Kallaste ja Meeli Lindsaar Autor/allikas: Vikerraadio

"Scientific literature confirms that front‑of‑pack labels are more effective than the classic information on the back. The detailed information remains, of course, but it creates complexity — the consumer would have to consider several components at once, such as protein, salt and saturated fat content," Kallaste said.

Nutri‑Score is a public‑sector initiative from France, developed in cooperation with French health organizations. It uses a five‑letter, five‑color scale, displaying one specific letter on the package. Seven countries currently use it: Switzerland, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Spain. Some products with Nutri‑Score labels can also be found in Estonian stores.

Meeli Lindsaar, head of food policy at the Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, said Nutri‑Score is based on the same information already present on packaging. However, it does not take into account product quality, origin, vitamin content, micronutrients or many other important components of food.

"Nutri‑Score makes a very broad generalization that is not fair from a nutritional standpoint," Lindsaar said. "We cannot agree that this makes things easier for consumers. Choosing food is not simple, and it is certainly not right to signal that quick choices are a good way to change eating habits."

Nutri‑Score's model has been validated using national food databases from France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands. At the same time, several EU countries have been critical: Italy has rejected the system, Greece has publicly opposed it, and Romania has put its implementation on hold.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Lauri Varik

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Gallery: Estonian, UK service dogs hold training exercise to improve cooperation

16:55

Health experts urge voluntary Nutri‑Score labels as industry groups push back

16:25

Estonia wants free ETS emission credits to be distributed after 2040

15:50

Tartu wrapping school shelter windows in plastic to protect against attacks

15:15

Traffic expert: Accidents occur as before, but safer cars are saving lives

14:30

EDF's Männiku training area to shrink for Rail Baltic route, protected species

13:46

Scientists explain why linden trees appear to 'smoke'

13:05

A fatal crash in Lääne‑Viru County: 18‑year‑old unlicensed driver tried to flee

12:31

Then and now: Tallinn seeks photographs for restoration of independence exhibition

12:18

TV thriller series being shot in Ukraine and Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:56

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

10.07

Defense Intelligence: Russia may face air force fuel problems after Ukrainian strikes

12.07

Airport tramline on schedule to reopen on August 1 after test run

10:25

Ukraine war drives nonmilitary women to join defense organization in Estonia

07:09

MPs: Estonia loses a 'good friend' with US Senator Lindsey Graham's death Updated

10.07

Pedestrian killed after Tallinn tram driver used phone on duty

09:40

Store chain restricts drain cleaner sales to minors

12.07

Russian disinformation surge may be connected to upcoming Baltic elections

12:18

TV thriller series being shot in Ukraine and Estonia

09.07

Estonian government approves extending temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo