President Karis: NATO flank urgently needs strengthening

News
President Alar Karis at a recent benefit concert for Ukraine.
President Alar Karis at a recent benefit concert for Ukraine. Source: Patrik Tamm / ERR
News

While Russian president Vladimir Putin has, in a sense, already lost the war in Ukraine given that only four countries supported a recent vote at the UN General Assembly, Ukraine, and the rest of Europe and NATO, urgently need much more than that, given the imperialistic ambitions of the Russian leader, Estonian President Alar Karis wrote in an opinion piece for UK daily The Financial Times (FT).

Refusing to accept the situation as it is, with Russian troops in Ukraine, in violation of the Founding Act on Mutual Relations between NATO and Russia, signed in May 1997, is essential, while being prepared even for the major changes that ceasing to support Russia's economy by buying its oil and gas would entail is also a reality, the head of state writes in the piece, which appeared on the FT's website Monday.

Russia, even more isolated internationally than the Soviet Union was, is seeking to return to the cold war and to resurrect the Iron Curtain even as many of NATO's new member states – including Estonia – were once behind that curtain, the president added.

While western governments often did not take Estonia's warnings, and those of other countries in the region, seriously enough, the British-led ground forces battlegroup at Tapa and the NATO air policing mission at Ämari, and their equivalents in other countries on NATO's eastern flank, can lay the bedrock for a strengthened and permanent allied presence and a: "New deterrence posture that makes the red line for Moscow even thicker," the president wrote.

"A permanent allied presence would underline the fact that the Baltic states, and Poland, are just as equal as Germany, Italy or the U.K. – and that a forceful military response begins from the very first centimeter of the alliance's territory," President Karis continued.

The entire opinion piece by President Karis for the FT is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:37

Denmark may be sending 800 additional troops to Baltic states

17:48

Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak Covid vaccination center to close

17:22

Gallery: Rescue board fire trucks get a makeover

16:44

President to new ambassador: Russia bears a heavy burden on its conscience

16:29

Tallinn to restrict traffic on Haabersti road for annual toad crossing

16:12

Center for Defense Investment offering more than 100 apartments to refugees

15:56

RIA deputy chief: Cyber threat in Estonia rising since Ukraine war began

15:49

Center looking into taking out a loan

15:21

Leasing more expensive for ridesharing providers

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.03

Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

09:11

NATO Baltic jets responded to Russian military flights 10 times last week

28.03

Feature: Talking to a Russian millennial in Tallinn on the war in Ukraine

10:32

Kirkorov Tallinn concert in limbo Updated

12:18

Organizer abandons May 9 'Immortal Regiment' event in Tallinn

09:35

Estonian near the front line: I do not see them running out of missiles

14:50

Russia expels ten Baltic countries' diplomats

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: