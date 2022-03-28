Kremlin may ban EU citizens from entering Russia

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Moscow is preparing to restrict the entry of citizens of "unfriendly countries" into Russia. Lavrov did not specify how exactly these restrictions may work.

Russia maintains an official list of "unfriendly countries." The list includes the U.S., Canada, EU member states, the U.K., Ukraine, Japan and Australia.

"In response to the unfriendly activities of some foreign countries' governments, a new presidential decree is being drawn up regarding visa-related measures," Lavrov said. "This decree will establish a slew of restrictions on entry into Russia."

According to Lavrov, the Kremlin must encourage Russians living abroad to return to the country. Tens of thousands of Russians have left the country following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!